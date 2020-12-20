Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 69, Riverton 48
Sheridan 67, Cody 14
Class 3A
Lyman 68, Torrington 49
Worland 79, Burns 33
Class 2A
Tongue River 65, Wind River 54
Big Horn 63, Wind River 62
Class 1A
Rock River 45, Midwest 32
Inter-class
Wright 62, Meeteetse 56
Natrona County 62, Douglas 40
Cheyenne South 62, Wheatland 58
Lander 57, Jackson 36
Laramie 68, Newcastle 28
Burlington 76, Wright 38
Powell 61, Rocky Mountain 49
Thermopolis 53, Glenrock 35
Interstate
Bonneville, Idaho 70, Star Valley 67, 2OT
Lusk 55, Sioux County, Neb. 20
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Mountain View 67, Grace, Idaho 56
Farson 49, Thunder Basin JV 37
Gillette 67, Rock Springs 61
Green River 55, Kelly Walsh 52
Thunder Basin 67, Westside, Idaho 58
Rawlins 62, Bear Lake, Idaho 49
Grace, Idaho 79, Pinedale 44
Stateline Shootout
Upton 71, Belle Fourche, S.D. 53
Sundance 69, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 41
