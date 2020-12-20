 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 69, Riverton 48

Sheridan 67, Cody 14

Class 3A

Lyman 68, Torrington 49

Worland 79, Burns 33

Class 2A

Tongue River 65, Wind River 54

Big Horn 63, Wind River 62

Class 1A

Rock River 45, Midwest 32

Inter-class

Wright 62, Meeteetse 56

Natrona County 62, Douglas 40

Cheyenne South 62, Wheatland 58

Lander 57, Jackson 36

Laramie 68, Newcastle 28

Burlington 76, Wright 38

Powell 61, Rocky Mountain 49

Thermopolis 53, Glenrock 35

Interstate

Bonneville, Idaho 70, Star Valley 67, 2OT

Lusk 55, Sioux County, Neb. 20

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River

Mountain View 67, Grace, Idaho 56

Farson 49, Thunder Basin JV 37

Gillette 67, Rock Springs 61

Green River 55, Kelly Walsh 52

Thunder Basin 67, Westside, Idaho 58

Rawlins 62, Bear Lake, Idaho 49

Grace, Idaho 79, Pinedale 44

Stateline Shootout

Upton 71, Belle Fourche, S.D. 53

Sundance 69, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 41

