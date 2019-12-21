Boys basketball scores
Thursday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 51, Natrona County 46

Class 1A Northeast

NSI Academy 54, Arvada-Clearmont 49

Class 1A

Farson 81, Dubois 48

Inter-class

Sundance 62, Newcastle 34

Stateline Shootout

Moorcroft 61, Edgemont, S.D. 45

Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 58, Pinedale 51

Mountain View 59, Rock Springs 51

Laramie 74, Evanston 64

Riverton 67, Snake River 37

Cheyenne South 71, Lyman 66

Rawlins 65, Rock Springs 59

Thunder Basin 75, Bear Lake, Idaho 40

Green River 61, West Side, Idaho 43

Wrangler Invite

Shoshoni 43, Riverside 33

Upton 61, Burlington 31

Tiger Jamboree

Lusk 71, Sioux County, Neb. 47

Power 2 Play Showcase

Horizon, Colo. 71, Cheyenne East 63

Gillette 62, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 57

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Cheyenne Central 84, Loveland 41

Friday

Inter-class

Powell 62, Cody 61

Interstate

Billings Skyview 55, Sheridan 42

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 39, Star Valley 38

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Cheyenne Central 59, Fruita-Monument, Colo. 45

Power 2 Play Showcase

Cheyenne East vs Windsor, Colo., (n)

Gillette vs Golden, Colo., (n)

Stateline Shootout

Sundance 62, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 38

Belle Fourche, S.D. 52, Newcastle 35

Flaming Gorge Classic

Laramie 41, Mountain View 35

Bear Lake, Idaho 53, Cheyenne South 38

Thunder Basin 89, Lyman 46

Snake River 61, Jackson 54

Rawlins 63, Evanston 61

Riverton 41, Grace, Idaho 27

Rich County, Utah 67, Pinedale 63

Worland 62, Green River 44

West Side, Utah 73, Jackson 36

Rock Springs 82, Thunder Basin 69

Wrangler Invite

Burlington 54, Shoshoni 42

Upton 34, Farson 30

Saratoga 81, Dubois 52

Kemmerer 62, Riverside 33

Burlington 55, Cokeville 46

Upton 45, Rocky Mountain 43

Dubois 61, Riverside 52

Kemmerer 54, Meeteetse 27

Dogger Invite

Southeast 62, Rock River 14

Guernsey 47, Midwest 36

Lingle-Fort Laramie 63, Hulett 38

Encampment 58, Kaycee 52

Southeast 58, Guernsey 27

Midwest vs Rock River, (n)

Douglas Classic

Big Piney 48, Douglas 45

Lander 68, Burns 18

Lovell 62, Torrington 57

Wheatland 52, Big Piney 48

Lander 73, Douglas 33

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian 69, Greybull 47

St. Stephens 76, Tongue River 61

St. Stephens 94, Wright 40

Big Horn 54, Wind River 40

Wyoming Indian 87, Wright 15

Wind River 55, Greybull 43

Tiger Jamboree

Glenrock 63, Gillette sophs 50

Lusk 54, Thunder Basin sophs 33

Saturday

Inter-class

Buffalo at Sheridan, (n)

Thermopolis 57, Burlington 36

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. 54, Natrona County 45

Blackfoot, Idaho at Star Valley, (n)

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Championship: Cheyenne Central 76, Greeley West, Colo. 25

Power 2 Play Showcase

Cheyenne East vs TBD

Xaverian, N.Y., 98, Gillette 94, 2OT

Flaming Gorge Classic

Laramie 63, Grace, Idaho 43

Worland 69, Evanston 68

Thunder Basin 83, Riverton 33

Lyman 63, Jackson 28

Mountain View 65, Rich County, Utah 63

Cheyenne South vs Snake River, (n)

West Side, Utah vs Evanston, (n)

Worland 52, Rock Springs 32

Bear Lake, Idaho 48, Green River 38

Rawlins 52, Grace, Idaho 47

Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, (n)

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga 69, Shoshoni 62

Cokeville 65, Dubois 33

Rocky Mountain 53, Kemmerer 48

Meeteetse vs Farson, (n)

Rocky Mountain 63, Cokeville 57

Saratoga vs Meeteetse, (n)

Farson vs Shoshoni, (n)

Douglas Classic

Wheatland 50, Lovell 40

Lander 60, Torrington 30

Big Piney 66, Burns 39

Lovell vs Douglas, (n)

Wheatland vs Torrington, (n)

Burns vs Douglas, (n)

Foothills Classic

St. Stephens 77, Big Horn 62

Tongue River vs Wind River, (n)

Big Horn vs Wyoming Indian, (n)

St. Stephens vs Greybull, (n)

Tongue River vs Wyoming Indian, (n)

Wright vs Wind River, (n)

Dogger Invite

Encampment 71, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37

Rock River vs Hulett, (n)

Encampment vs Midwest, (n)

Southeast 36, Kaycee 23

Hulett vs Guernsey, (n)

Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Tiger Jamboree

Glenrock 63, Thunder Basin sophs 41

Lusk 51, Gillette sophs 46

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., (n)

Newcastle vs Lead-Deadwood, S.D., (n)

