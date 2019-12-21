Boys basketball scores

Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 51, Natrona County 46
Class 1A Northeast
NSI Academy 54, Arvada-Clearmont 49
Class 1A
Farson 81, Dubois 48
Inter-class
Sundance 62, Newcastle 34
Stateline Shootout
Moorcroft 61, Edgemont, S.D. 45
Flaming Gorge Classic
Green River 58, Pinedale 51
Mountain View 59, Rock Springs 51
Laramie 74, Evanston 64
Riverton 67, Snake River 37
Cheyenne South 71, Lyman 66
Rawlins 65, Rock Springs 59
Thunder Basin 75, Bear Lake, Idaho 40
Green River 61, West Side, Idaho 43
Wrangler Invite
Shoshoni 43, Riverside 33
Upton 61, Burlington 31
Tiger Jamboree
Lusk 71, Sioux County, Neb. 47
Power 2 Play Showcase
Horizon, Colo. 71, Cheyenne East 63
Gillette 62, Highlands Ranch, Colo. 57
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Cheyenne Central 84, Loveland 41
Friday
Inter-class
Powell 62, Cody 61
Interstate
Billings Skyview 55, Sheridan 42
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 39, Star Valley 38
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Cheyenne Central 59, Fruita-Monument, Colo. 45
Power 2 Play Showcase
Cheyenne East vs Windsor, Colo., (n)
Gillette vs Golden, Colo., (n)
Stateline Shootout
Sundance 62, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 38
Belle Fourche, S.D. 52, Newcastle 35
Flaming Gorge Classic
Laramie 41, Mountain View 35
Bear Lake, Idaho 53, Cheyenne South 38
Thunder Basin 89, Lyman 46
Snake River 61, Jackson 54
Rawlins 63, Evanston 61
Riverton 41, Grace, Idaho 27
Rich County, Utah 67, Pinedale 63
Worland 62, Green River 44
West Side, Utah 73, Jackson 36
Rock Springs 82, Thunder Basin 69
Wrangler Invite
Burlington 54, Shoshoni 42
Upton 34, Farson 30
Saratoga 81, Dubois 52
Kemmerer 62, Riverside 33
Burlington 55, Cokeville 46
Upton 45, Rocky Mountain 43
Dubois 61, Riverside 52
Kemmerer 54, Meeteetse 27
Dogger Invite
Southeast 62, Rock River 14
Guernsey 47, Midwest 36
Lingle-Fort Laramie 63, Hulett 38
Encampment 58, Kaycee 52
Southeast 58, Guernsey 27
Midwest vs Rock River, (n)
Douglas Classic
Big Piney 48, Douglas 45
Lander 68, Burns 18
Lovell 62, Torrington 57
Wheatland 52, Big Piney 48
Lander 73, Douglas 33
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian 69, Greybull 47
St. Stephens 76, Tongue River 61
St. Stephens 94, Wright 40
Big Horn 54, Wind River 40
Wyoming Indian 87, Wright 15
Wind River 55, Greybull 43
Tiger Jamboree
Glenrock 63, Gillette sophs 50
Lusk 54, Thunder Basin sophs 33
Saturday
Inter-class
Buffalo at Sheridan, (n)
Thermopolis 57, Burlington 36
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. 54, Natrona County 45
Blackfoot, Idaho at Star Valley, (n)
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Championship: Cheyenne Central 76, Greeley West, Colo. 25
Power 2 Play Showcase
Cheyenne East vs TBD
Xaverian, N.Y., 98, Gillette 94, 2OT
Flaming Gorge Classic
Laramie 63, Grace, Idaho 43
Worland 69, Evanston 68
Thunder Basin 83, Riverton 33
Lyman 63, Jackson 28
Mountain View 65, Rich County, Utah 63
Cheyenne South vs Snake River, (n)
West Side, Utah vs Evanston, (n)
Worland 52, Rock Springs 32
Bear Lake, Idaho 48, Green River 38
Rawlins 52, Grace, Idaho 47
Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, (n)
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga 69, Shoshoni 62
Cokeville 65, Dubois 33
Rocky Mountain 53, Kemmerer 48
Meeteetse vs Farson, (n)
Rocky Mountain 63, Cokeville 57
Saratoga vs Meeteetse, (n)
Farson vs Shoshoni, (n)
Douglas Classic
Wheatland 50, Lovell 40
Lander 60, Torrington 30
Big Piney 66, Burns 39
Lovell vs Douglas, (n)
Wheatland vs Torrington, (n)
Burns vs Douglas, (n)
Foothills Classic
St. Stephens 77, Big Horn 62
Tongue River vs Wind River, (n)
Big Horn vs Wyoming Indian, (n)
St. Stephens vs Greybull, (n)
Tongue River vs Wyoming Indian, (n)
Wright vs Wind River, (n)
Dogger Invite
Encampment 71, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37
Rock River vs Hulett, (n)
Encampment vs Midwest, (n)
Southeast 36, Kaycee 23
Hulett vs Guernsey, (n)
Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Tiger Jamboree
Glenrock 63, Thunder Basin sophs 41
Lusk 51, Gillette sophs 46
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., (n)
Newcastle vs Lead-Deadwood, S.D., (n)