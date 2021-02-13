Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 76, Gillette 58
Riverton 54, Evanston 37
Sheridan 60, Laramie 46
Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60
Natrona County 60, Jackson 31
Green River 60, Cody 43
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, canceled
Class 3A Northwest
Powell 64, Worland 53
Class 3A
Lander at Kemmerer, canceled
Buffalo at Rawlins, postponed
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 55, Big Horn 39
Moorcroft 67, Wright 38
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55
Class 2A
Tongue River 68, Riverside 35
Tongue River 77, Greybull 58
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee 57, NSI Academy 30
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, canceled
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 69, Burlington 39
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 56, Cokeville 54
Saratoga 48, Farson 28
Inter-class
Southeast 50, Lusk 25
Interstate
Manila, Utah 73, Snake River 42