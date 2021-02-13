 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 76, Gillette 58

Riverton 54, Evanston 37

Sheridan 60, Laramie 46

Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60

Natrona County 60, Jackson 31

Green River 60, Cody 43

Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, canceled

Class 3A Northwest

Powell 64, Worland 53

Class 3A

Lander at Kemmerer, canceled

Buffalo at Rawlins, postponed

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 55, Big Horn 39

Moorcroft 67, Wright 38

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55

Class 2A

Tongue River 68, Riverside 35

Tongue River 77, Greybull 58

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 57, NSI Academy 30

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, canceled

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 69, Burlington 39

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 56, Cokeville 54

Saratoga 48, Farson 28

Inter-class

Southeast 50, Lusk 25

Interstate

Manila, Utah 73, Snake River 42

