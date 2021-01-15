 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
Thursday

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast 67, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36

Inter-class

Big Piney 67, Pinedale 58

Interstate

Wall, S.D. 52, Moorcroft 39

Upton 73, Newell, S.D. 29

Rich, Utah 62, Cokeville 42

Mitchell, Neb. 74, Torrington 44

Teton, Idaho 67, Jackson 38

Lyman JV 61, Snake River 34

Friday

Class 4A

Thunder Basin 54, Cheyenne Central 46

Natrona County at Sheridan, (n)

Kelly Walsh 65, Cody 51

Class 3A

Torrington at Douglas, (n)

Wheatland at Buffalo, (n)

Lander 88, Thermopolis 37

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River 72, Wright 52

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 53, Rock River 48

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 65, Saratoga 55

Farson 55, Snake River 34

Class 1A

Guernsey 81, Midwest 24

Inter-class

Powell 77, Shoshoni 29

Lovell 56, Riverside 23

Worland 86, Rocky Mountain 64

Wind River at Burlington, (n)

Cokeville at Kemmerer, (n)

Pine Bluffs 53, Southeast 47

Lusk 55, Lingle-Fort Laramie 29

Evanston at Mountain View, (n)

Pinedale at Jackson, (n)

Laramie 60, Rawlins 49

Interstate

Cheyenne East 62, Scottsbluff, Neb. 55

Moorcroft 59, Edgemont, S.D. 50

Upton 63, Faith, S.D. 51

Saturday

Class 4A

Green River at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 2:30 p.m.

Farson at Hanna, 3 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 4 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Lovell at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Interstate

Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 11 a.m.

Gillette at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 4 p.m.

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Alliance, Neb., 2 p.m.

