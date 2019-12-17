Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
Tuesday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 67, Cheyenne East 59

Class 3A

Worland 73, Buffalo 50

Inter-class

Guernsey 58, Lusk 54

Thursday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

NSI Academy at Arvada-Clearmont, 3:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Newcastle at Sundance, 4:15 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Moorcroft at Edgemont, S.D., 7 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River/Rock Springs

Pinedale vs Green River, 11:20 a.m.

Mountain View vs Rock Springs, 1 p.m.

Evanston vs Laramie, 2:40 p.m.

Snake River vs Riverton, 2:40 p.m.

Cheyenne South vs Lyman, 4:20 p.m.

Rawlins vs Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Bear Lake, Idaho vs Thunder Basin, 7:40 p.m.

West Side, Idaho vs Green River, 7:40 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Farson at Dubois, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside vs Shoshoni, 6 p.m.

Upton vs Burlington, 6 p.m.

Tiger Jamboree

at Lusk

Sioux County, Neb. vs Lusk, 6:30 p.m.

Power to Play Tournament

at Windsor, Colo.

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne East, Gillette

GoJo Invite

at Greeley, Colo.

WYOMING TEAM HERE: Cheyenne Central

Friday

Inter-class

Powell at Cody, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Sheridan at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Newcastle at Belle Fourche, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Laramie vs Mountain View, 9:40 a.m.

Bear Lake, Idaho vs Cheyenne South, 9:40 a.m.

Lyman vs Thunder Basin, 11:20 a.m.

Snake River vs Jackson, 1 p.m.

Rawlins vs Evanston, 1 p.m.

Riverton vs Grace, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.

Pinedale vs Rich County, Utah, 2:40 p.m.

Worland vs Green River, 6 p.m.

Jackson vs West Side, Utah, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin vs Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

Burlington vs Shoshoni, 10 a.m.

Upton vs Farson, 10 a.m.

Saratoga vs Dubois, 1 p.m.

Kemmerer vs Riverside, 1 p.m.

Cokeville vs Burlington, 4 p.m.

Upton vs Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Dubois vs Riverside, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer vs Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Dogger Invite

at Lingle

Rock River vs Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Midwest vs Guernsey, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4:30 p.m.

Encampment vs Kaycee, 4:30 p.m.

Southeast vs Guernsey, 7:30 p.m.

Douglas Invite

Big Piney vs Douglas

Lovell vs Torrington, 5 p.m.

Lander vs Douglas, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Inter-class

Buffalo at Sheridan, 2 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.

Blackfoot, Idaho at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Grace, Idaho vs Laramie, 9:40 a.m.

Worland vs Evanston, 9:40 a.m.

Riverton vs Thunder Basin, 9:40 a.m.

Jackson vs Lyman, 11:20 a.m.

Rich County, Utah vs Mountain View, 11:20 a.m.

Cheyenne South vs Snake River, 1 p.m.

West Side, Utah vs Evanston, 2:40 p.m.

Rock Springs vs Worland, 2:40 p.m.

Green River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.

Grace, Idaho vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.

Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga vs Shoshoni, 10 a.m.

Cokeville vs Dubois, 11:30 a.m.

Kemmerer vs Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Meeteetse vs Farson, 2:30 p.m.

Burlington vs Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Saratoga vs Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Farson vs Shoshoni, 7 p.m.

Douglas Invite

Lovell vs Wheatland, 9 a.m.

Lovell vs Douglas, noon

Burns vs Douglas, 3 p.m.

Dogger Invite

Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 10:30 a.m.

Encampment vs Midwest, 1:30 p.m.

Southeast vs Kaycee, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett vs Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.

Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4:30 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., 1:45 p.m.

Sundance vs Lead-Deadwood, S.D.

