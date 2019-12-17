Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 67, Cheyenne East 59
Class 3A
Worland 73, Buffalo 50
Inter-class
Guernsey 58, Lusk 54
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
NSI Academy at Arvada-Clearmont, 3:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Newcastle at Sundance, 4:15 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Moorcroft at Edgemont, S.D., 7 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River/Rock Springs
Pinedale vs Green River, 11:20 a.m.
Mountain View vs Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Evanston vs Laramie, 2:40 p.m.
Snake River vs Riverton, 2:40 p.m.
Cheyenne South vs Lyman, 4:20 p.m.
Rawlins vs Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Bear Lake, Idaho vs Thunder Basin, 7:40 p.m.
West Side, Idaho vs Green River, 7:40 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Farson at Dubois, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside vs Shoshoni, 6 p.m.
Upton vs Burlington, 6 p.m.
Tiger Jamboree
at Lusk
Sioux County, Neb. vs Lusk, 6:30 p.m.
Power to Play Tournament
at Windsor, Colo.
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne East, Gillette
GoJo Invite
at Greeley, Colo.
WYOMING TEAM HERE: Cheyenne Central
Friday
Inter-class
Powell at Cody, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Sheridan at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
Star Valley at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle at Belle Fourche, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Laramie vs Mountain View, 9:40 a.m.
Bear Lake, Idaho vs Cheyenne South, 9:40 a.m.
Lyman vs Thunder Basin, 11:20 a.m.
Snake River vs Jackson, 1 p.m.
Rawlins vs Evanston, 1 p.m.
Riverton vs Grace, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.
Pinedale vs Rich County, Utah, 2:40 p.m.
Worland vs Green River, 6 p.m.
Jackson vs West Side, Utah, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin vs Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
Burlington vs Shoshoni, 10 a.m.
Upton vs Farson, 10 a.m.
Saratoga vs Dubois, 1 p.m.
Kemmerer vs Riverside, 1 p.m.
Cokeville vs Burlington, 4 p.m.
Upton vs Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.
Dubois vs Riverside, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer vs Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Dogger Invite
at Lingle
Rock River vs Southeast, 1:30 p.m.
Midwest vs Guernsey, 1:30 p.m.
Hulett vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4:30 p.m.
Encampment vs Kaycee, 4:30 p.m.
Southeast vs Guernsey, 7:30 p.m.
Douglas Invite
Big Piney vs Douglas
Lovell vs Torrington, 5 p.m.
Lander vs Douglas, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Inter-class
Buffalo at Sheridan, 2 p.m.
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Natrona County, 3:30 p.m.
Blackfoot, Idaho at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Grace, Idaho vs Laramie, 9:40 a.m.
Worland vs Evanston, 9:40 a.m.
Riverton vs Thunder Basin, 9:40 a.m.
Jackson vs Lyman, 11:20 a.m.
Rich County, Utah vs Mountain View, 11:20 a.m.
Cheyenne South vs Snake River, 1 p.m.
West Side, Utah vs Evanston, 2:40 p.m.
Rock Springs vs Worland, 2:40 p.m.
Green River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.
Grace, Idaho vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.
Manila, Utah vs Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga vs Shoshoni, 10 a.m.
Cokeville vs Dubois, 11:30 a.m.
Kemmerer vs Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Meeteetse vs Farson, 2:30 p.m.
Burlington vs Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Saratoga vs Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Farson vs Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Douglas Invite
Lovell vs Wheatland, 9 a.m.
Lovell vs Douglas, noon
Burns vs Douglas, 3 p.m.
Dogger Invite
Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 10:30 a.m.
Encampment vs Midwest, 1:30 p.m.
Southeast vs Kaycee, 1:30 p.m.
Hulett vs Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.
Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4:30 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., 1:45 p.m.
Sundance vs Lead-Deadwood, S.D.