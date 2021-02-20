 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan 58, Thunder Basin 52

Gillette 53, Kelly Walsh 39

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton 49, Natrona County 47

Cody 40, Rock Springs 34

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 82, Cheyenne South 63

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 65, Jackson 34

Star Valley 57, Evanston 39

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 91, Newcastle 63

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 60, Wheatland 38

Burns 58, Torrington 51

Class 3A

Powell 55, Mountain View 53, OT

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River 64, Moorcroft 46

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 78, St. Stephens 56

Class 2A

Greybull 51, Big Horn 48

Shoshoni 48, Wind River 46

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 65, Dubois 60, OT

Burlington 73, Ten Sleep 28

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey 62, Rock River 37

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 22, Farson 21

Cokeville 58, Snake River 23

Class 1A

Encampment 53, Hanna 27

Inter-class

Pine Bluffs 74, Lingle-Fort Laramie 32

Southeast 66, Glenrock 45

Sundance 77, Hulett 37

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News