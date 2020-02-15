Boys basketball scores
Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Sheridan 49, Laramie 31

Cheyenne East 65, Thunder Basin 61

Natrona County 62, Cheyenne South 51

Cheyenne Central 87, Gillette 66

Riverton at Evanston, (n)

Kelly Walsh 59, Jackson 36

Green River 69, Cody 66

Star Valley 44, Rock Springs 43

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 75, Powell 48

Class 3A

Lander 70, Big Piney 56

Thermopolis 51, Lovell 48

Buffalo 65, Rawlins 54

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 40, Big Horn 28

Moorcroft 65, Wright 34

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River 66, Riverside 39

Rocky Mountain 52, Greybull 26

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 85, Glenrock 21

Southeast 55, Lusk 31

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer 52, Shoshoni 45

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Kaycee 71, NSI Academy 46

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 61, Burlington 51

St. Stephens 97, Ten Sleep 21

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo, (n)

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed to Tuesday

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 47, Farson 37

Cokeville 74, Saratoga 68

Interstate

Manila, Utah 47, Mountain View 31

Snake River 52, Meeker, Colo. 45

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)

Mitchell, Neb. 88, Burns 51

