Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Sheridan 49, Laramie 31
Cheyenne East 65, Thunder Basin 61
Natrona County 62, Cheyenne South 51
Cheyenne Central 87, Gillette 66
Riverton at Evanston, (n)
Kelly Walsh 59, Jackson 36
Green River 69, Cody 66
Star Valley 44, Rock Springs 43
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 75, Powell 48
Class 3A
Lander 70, Big Piney 56
Thermopolis 51, Lovell 48
Buffalo 65, Rawlins 54
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 40, Big Horn 28
Moorcroft 65, Wright 34
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River 66, Riverside 39
Rocky Mountain 52, Greybull 26
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 85, Glenrock 21
Southeast 55, Lusk 31
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer 52, Shoshoni 45
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Kaycee 71, NSI Academy 46
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 61, Burlington 51
St. Stephens 97, Ten Sleep 21
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo, (n)
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed to Tuesday
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 47, Farson 37
Cokeville 74, Saratoga 68
Interstate
Manila, Utah 47, Mountain View 31
Snake River 52, Meeker, Colo. 45
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, (n)
Mitchell, Neb. 88, Burns 51