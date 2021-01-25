 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
Monday

Inter-class

Wright JV at NSI Academy, (n)

Interstate

Jackson at Teron, Idaho, (n)

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

NSI Academy at Kaycee, (n)

Inter-class

Riverton at Lander, (n)

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Torrington at Gering, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Star, Valley 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lander, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Sundance, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock at Wright, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Farson, 7:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette at Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Rock Springs at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Lyman at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Wright, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Shoshoni at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Upton at Hulett, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Cokeville, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Southeast at Moorcroft, 2:30 p.m.

Wind River at Hanna, 5 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Star Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson at Evanston, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Sheridan vs Rock Springs, 1 p.m. (at Kelly Walsh)

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.

Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, 3 p.m.

Big Piney at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

Sundance at Lusk, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Cheyenne South, 2:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ten Sleep, 2:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.

Burns at Southeast, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Grace, Idaho at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Manila, Utah at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.

Natrona County at Scottsbluff, Neb., 3:30 p.m.

