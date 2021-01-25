Boys basketball scores

Monday
Inter-class
Wright JV at NSI Academy, (n)
Interstate
Jackson at Teron, Idaho, (n)
Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
NSI Academy at Kaycee, (n)
Inter-class
Riverton at Lander, (n)
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Torrington at Gering, Neb., (n)
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Star, Valley 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Sundance, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock at Wright, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Farson, 7:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Gillette sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette at Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Lyman at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Wright, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Shoshoni at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 4:30 p.m.
Midwest at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Upton at Hulett, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Cokeville, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Southeast at Moorcroft, 2:30 p.m.
Wind River at Hanna, 5 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Star Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Jackson at Evanston, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Sheridan vs Rock Springs, 1 p.m. (at Kelly Walsh)
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, 3 p.m.
Big Piney at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.
Sundance at Lusk, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Cheyenne South, 2:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ten Sleep, 2:30 p.m.