Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
Tuesday

Inter-class

St. Stephens at Lander JV, (n)

Cheyenne East sophs 53, Hanna 38

Rock River at Laramie sophs, (n)

Rocky Mountain 65, Powell 40

Worland 72, Cody 50

Dubois 66, Fort Washakie 43

Interstate

Mitchell, Neb. 83, Southeast 60

Wednesday

Interstate

Jackson at Teton, Idaho, (n)

Thursday

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Saratoga, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Sundance at Newell, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 7 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Wheatland vs Lander, 12:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Green River at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.

Sheridan vs Riverton, 8 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Upton, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 5:30 p.m.

Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Lander at Cheyenne East, 12:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. vs Natrona County, 2 p.m.

Riverton vs Lusk, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs vs Laramie, 5 p.m.

Green River vs Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.

Lander vs Pine Bluffs, 8 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.

Powder River Invite

at Kaycee/Dayton

Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV, 11:30 a.m.

Gillette JV at Tongue River, 11:30 a.m.

Sundance at Kaycee, 12:30 p.m.

NSI Academy vs Arvada-Clearmont, 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.

Big Horn vs Gillette JV, 2:30 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.

Wright vs Sundance, 3:30 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Thunder Basin JV, 5:30 p.m.

Glenrock at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.

Wright vs NSI Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Worland at Pinedale, 2 p.m.

Lyman vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.

Big Piney vs Douglas, 5 p.m.

Mountain View vs Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Pinedale, 8 p.m.

Fossil Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 9 a.m.

Farson vs Jackson sophs, noon

Saratoga vs Star Valley sophs, 1:30 p.m.

Cokeville vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.

Farson vs Star Valley sophs, 4:30 p.m.

Snake River at Kemmerer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Cody, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.

Taco John's Invite

Evanston vs Sheridan, 10:30 a.m.

Pine Bluffs vs Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m.

Wheatland vs Lusk, 12:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Natrona County vs Lander, 1:30 p.m.

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at Cheyenne Central, 4:30 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.

Powder River Classic

Glenrock vs Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.

Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance, 1 p.m.

Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, 2:30 p.m.

Wright at Kaycee, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Douglas vs Lyman, 8 a.m.

Rawlins vs Thermopolis, 9:30 a.m.

Worland vs Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Douglas at Pinedale, 12:30 p.m.

Lyman vs Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Mountain View vs Rawlins, 3:30 p.m.

Big Piney vs Worland, 5 p.m.

Thermopolis at Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.

Fossil Classic

Rock River at Kemmerer, 10:30 a.m.

Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs, 10:30 a.m.

Snake River vs Jackson sophs, 10:30 a.m.

Rock River vs Jackson sophs, 1:30 p.m.

Snake River vs Star Valley sophs, 1:30 p.m.

Farson at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.

