Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Inter-class
St. Stephens at Lander JV, (n)
Cheyenne East sophs 53, Hanna 38
Rock River at Laramie sophs, (n)
Rocky Mountain 65, Powell 40
Worland 72, Cody 50
Dubois 66, Fort Washakie 43
Interstate
Mitchell, Neb. 83, Southeast 60
Wednesday
Interstate
Jackson at Teton, Idaho, (n)
Thursday
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Rocky Mountain JV at Meeteetse, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Sundance at Newell, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
Upton at Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 7 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Wheatland vs Lander, 12:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh vs Alliance, Neb., 5 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Green River at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.
Sheridan vs Riverton, 8 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Upton, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody at Powell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. at Guernsey, 5:30 p.m.
Crawford, Neb. at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Lander at Cheyenne East, 12:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. vs Natrona County, 2 p.m.
Riverton vs Lusk, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs vs Laramie, 5 p.m.
Green River vs Wheatland, 5 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 8 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 8 p.m.
Lander vs Pine Bluffs, 8 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 8 p.m.
Powder River Invite
at Kaycee/Dayton
Big Horn vs Thunder Basin JV, 11:30 a.m.
Gillette JV at Tongue River, 11:30 a.m.
Sundance at Kaycee, 12:30 p.m.
NSI Academy vs Arvada-Clearmont, 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft vs Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.
Big Horn vs Gillette JV, 2:30 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.
Wright vs Sundance, 3:30 p.m.
Moorcroft vs Thunder Basin JV, 5:30 p.m.
Glenrock at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.
Wright vs NSI Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Pinedale Winter Classic
Worland at Pinedale, 2 p.m.
Lyman vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.
Big Piney vs Douglas, 5 p.m.
Mountain View vs Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Pinedale, 8 p.m.
Fossil Classic
at Kemmerer
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 9 a.m.
Farson vs Jackson sophs, noon
Saratoga vs Star Valley sophs, 1:30 p.m.
Cokeville vs Jackson sophs, 3 p.m.
Farson vs Star Valley sophs, 4:30 p.m.
Snake River at Kemmerer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Cody, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb., 3:30 p.m.
Taco John's Invite
Evanston vs Sheridan, 10:30 a.m.
Pine Bluffs vs Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m.
Wheatland vs Lusk, 12:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Natrona County vs Lander, 1:30 p.m.
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, 4:30 p.m.
Riverton at Cheyenne Central, 4:30 p.m.
Green River at Cheyenne South, 4:30 p.m.
Powder River Classic
Glenrock vs Big Horn, 11:30 a.m.
Arvada-Clearmont vs Sundance, 1 p.m.
Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, 2:30 p.m.
Wright at Kaycee, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.
Pinedale Winter Classic
Douglas vs Lyman, 8 a.m.
Rawlins vs Thermopolis, 9:30 a.m.
Worland vs Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Douglas at Pinedale, 12:30 p.m.
Lyman vs Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Mountain View vs Rawlins, 3:30 p.m.
Big Piney vs Worland, 5 p.m.
Thermopolis at Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.
Fossil Classic
Rock River at Kemmerer, 10:30 a.m.
Cokeville vs Star Valley sophs, 10:30 a.m.
Snake River vs Jackson sophs, 10:30 a.m.
Rock River vs Jackson sophs, 1:30 p.m.
Snake River vs Star Valley sophs, 1:30 p.m.
Farson at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.