 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 54, Thermopolis 33

Class 1A

Saratoga 58, Southeast 47

Inter-class

Encampment 69, Pine Bluffs 41

Burlington 65, Greybull 43

Moorcroft 52, Hulett 31

Cokeville 40, Kemmerer 32

Shoshoni JV 44, Ten Sleep 36

Wright JV 50, Midwest 11

Interstate

Sundance 70, Newell, S.D. 34

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Sheridan 63, Buffalo 45

Friday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 79, Green River 68

Cheyenne South 59, Rock Springs 48

Laramie 62, Kelly Walsh 61, OT

Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 25

Class 3A

Lander 68, Rawlins 60

Newcastle 43, Torrington 35

Class 2A

Big Horn 56, Shoshoni 54

Class 1A Northeast

Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 20

Class 1A

Hulett 60, Rock River 42

Encampment 70, Hanna 18

Inter-class

Rocky Mountain 47, Lovell 45

Tongue River 56, Thunder Basin JV 50

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Crawford, Neb. 16

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central 55, Sheridan 49

Laurel, Mont. 67, Buffalo 41

Worland Winter Classic

Gillette JV 79, Pinedale 38

Lyman 65, Big Piney 49

Wheatland 78, Kemmerer 46

Worland 76, Mountain View 54

Sundance Quad

Sundance 65, Pine Bluffs 46

Kaycee 43, Glenrock 21

Sundance 63, Glenrock 31

Kaycee 54, Pine Bluffs 50

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Laramie, 1:30 p.m.

Green River at Cheyenne Central, noon

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, noon

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 3 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 12:30 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 1:30 p.m.

Lusk at Rock River, 2:30 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 4 p.m.

NSI Academy at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 7 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 1 p.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Worland Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Pinedale, 10 a.m.

Mountain View vs Wheatland, noon

Lyman at Worland, 2 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News