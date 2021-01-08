Boys basketball scores

Thursday
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 54, Thermopolis 33
Class 1A
Saratoga 58, Southeast 47
Inter-class
Encampment 69, Pine Bluffs 41
Burlington 65, Greybull 43
Moorcroft 52, Hulett 31
Cokeville 40, Kemmerer 32
Shoshoni JV 44, Ten Sleep 36
Wright JV 50, Midwest 11
Interstate
Sundance 70, Newell, S.D. 34
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Sheridan 63, Buffalo 45
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 79, Green River 68
Cheyenne South 59, Rock Springs 48
Laramie 62, Kelly Walsh 61, OT
Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 25
Class 3A
Lander 68, Rawlins 60
Newcastle 43, Torrington 35
Class 2A
Big Horn 56, Shoshoni 54
Class 1A Northeast
Dubois 57, Ten Sleep 20
Class 1A
Hulett 60, Rock River 42
Encampment 70, Hanna 18
Inter-class
Rocky Mountain 47, Lovell 45
Tongue River 56, Thunder Basin JV 50
Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Crawford, Neb. 16
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Billings Central 55, Sheridan 49
Laurel, Mont. 67, Buffalo 41
Worland Winter Classic
Gillette JV 79, Pinedale 38
Lyman 65, Big Piney 49
Wheatland 78, Kemmerer 46
Worland 76, Mountain View 54
Sundance Quad
Sundance 65, Pine Bluffs 46
Kaycee 43, Glenrock 21
Sundance 63, Glenrock 31
Kaycee 54, Pine Bluffs 50
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Laramie, 1:30 p.m.
Green River at Cheyenne Central, noon
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, noon
Class 2A
Wind River at Greybull, 3 p.m.
Riverside at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Farson, 3 p.m.
Hanna at Dubois, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 12:30 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 1:30 p.m.
Lusk at Rock River, 2:30 p.m.
Southeast at Big Horn, 4 p.m.
Shoshoni at Saratoga, 4 p.m.
NSI Academy at Wright, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Burns, 7 p.m.
Cody at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Wyoming-Montana Border Wat
Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Billings Central at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Worland Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Pinedale, 10 a.m.
Mountain View vs Wheatland, noon
Lyman at Worland, 2 p.m.