Boys basketball scores

Thursday

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 70, Saratoga 61

Inter-class

Meeteetse 46, Rocky Mountain JV 40, OT

Greybull 54, Burlington 51

Interstate

Sundance 71, Newell, S.D. 34

Upton 73, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 67

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Lander, 61, Wheatland 56

Alliance, Neb. 61, Kelly Walsh 47

Pine Bluffs 91, Lusk 50

Laramie 52, Green River 49

Cheyenne East 81, Evanston 52

Cheyenne Central 71, Natrona County 56

Sheridan 56, Riverton 45

Cheyenne South 54, Rock Springs 41

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington 58, Newcastle 55

Class 2A

Wind River 58, Riverside 34

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 68, Midwest 14

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois 66, Ten Sleep 43

Burlington 61, Meeteetse 50

Inter-class

Cody 56, Powell 51

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. 62, Guernsey 34

Lingle-Fort Laramie 56, Crawford, Neb. 47

Taco John's Invite

Cheyenne East 76, Lander 40

Alliance, Neb. 58, Natrona County 44

Riverton 48, Lusk 27

Rock Springs 50, Laramie 45

Wheatland 61, Green River 59

Cheyenne East 68, Sheridan 51

Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 35

Pine Bluffs 64, Lander 63

Kelly Walsh 52, Cheyenne South 35

Powder River Invite

at Kaycee/Dayton

Big Horn 64, Thunder Basin JV 61

Tongue River 52, Gillette JV 40

Kaycee 59, Sundance 48

Arvada-Clearmont 46, NSI Academy 41

Glenrock 65, Moorcroft 58

Big Horn 60, Gillette JV 54

Kaycee 67, Arvada-Clearmont 23

Sundance 61, Wright 18

Thunder Basin JV 76, Moorcroft 42

Tongue River 70, Glenrock 50

Wright 60, NSI Academy 49

Pinedale Winter Classic

Worland 81, Pinedale 26

Lyman 63, Thermopolis 38

Big Piney 63, Douglas 50

Mountain View 53, Buffalo 42

Rawlins 72, Pinedale 31

Fossil Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville 50, Kemmerer 44

Farson 49, Jackson sophs 30

Saratoga 68, Star Valley sophs 23

Cokeville 71, Jackson sophs 36

Farson 60, Star Valley sophs 47

Snake River 59, Kemmerer 55

Saturday

Class 2A

Greybull at Wind River, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Inter-class

Wyoming Indian at Cody, (n)

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, (n)

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb., (n)

Taco John's Invite

Sheridan 67, Evanston 48

Rock Springs 55, Pine Bluffs 53

Wheatland 70, Lusk 44

Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 52

Natrona County vs Lander, (n)

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, (n)

Riverton at Cheyenne Central, (n)

Green River at Cheyenne South, (n)

Powder River Classic

Big Horn 61, Glenrock 36

Sundance 40, Arvada-Clearmont 15

Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)

Wright at Kaycee, (n)

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, (n)

Pinedale Winter Classic

Douglas vs Lyman, (n)

Rawlins 53, Thermopolis 37

Buffalo 74, Big Piney 41

Worland vs Mountain View, (n)

Douglas 65, Pinedale 55

Lyman vs Buffalo, (n)

Mountain View vs Rawlins, (n)

Big Piney vs Worland, (n)

Thermopolis at Pinedale, (n)

Fossil Classic

Kemmerer 45, Rock River 31

Cokeville 74, Star Valley sophs 43

Snake River 48, Jackson sophs 19

Jackson sophs 53, Rock River 20

Snake River 57, Star Valley sophs 50

Farson at Kemmerer, (n)

