Boys basketball scores

Thursday
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 70, Saratoga 61
Inter-class
Meeteetse 46, Rocky Mountain JV 40, OT
Greybull 54, Burlington 51
Interstate
Sundance 71, Newell, S.D. 34
Upton 73, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 67
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Lander, 61, Wheatland 56
Alliance, Neb. 61, Kelly Walsh 47
Pine Bluffs 91, Lusk 50
Laramie 52, Green River 49
Cheyenne East 81, Evanston 52
Cheyenne Central 71, Natrona County 56
Sheridan 56, Riverton 45
Cheyenne South 54, Rock Springs 41
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington 58, Newcastle 55
Class 2A
Wind River 58, Riverside 34
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 68, Midwest 14
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois 66, Ten Sleep 43
Burlington 61, Meeteetse 50
Inter-class
Cody 56, Powell 51
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. 62, Guernsey 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie 56, Crawford, Neb. 47
Taco John's Invite
Cheyenne East 76, Lander 40
Alliance, Neb. 58, Natrona County 44
Riverton 48, Lusk 27
Rock Springs 50, Laramie 45
Wheatland 61, Green River 59
Cheyenne East 68, Sheridan 51
Cheyenne Central 63, Evanston 35
Pine Bluffs 64, Lander 63
Kelly Walsh 52, Cheyenne South 35
Powder River Invite
at Kaycee/Dayton
Big Horn 64, Thunder Basin JV 61
Tongue River 52, Gillette JV 40
Kaycee 59, Sundance 48
Arvada-Clearmont 46, NSI Academy 41
Glenrock 65, Moorcroft 58
Big Horn 60, Gillette JV 54
Kaycee 67, Arvada-Clearmont 23
Sundance 61, Wright 18
Thunder Basin JV 76, Moorcroft 42
Tongue River 70, Glenrock 50
Wright 60, NSI Academy 49
Pinedale Winter Classic
Worland 81, Pinedale 26
Lyman 63, Thermopolis 38
Big Piney 63, Douglas 50
Mountain View 53, Buffalo 42
Rawlins 72, Pinedale 31
Fossil Classic
at Kemmerer
Cokeville 50, Kemmerer 44
Farson 49, Jackson sophs 30
Saratoga 68, Star Valley sophs 23
Cokeville 71, Jackson sophs 36
Farson 60, Star Valley sophs 47
Snake River 59, Kemmerer 55
Saturday
Class 2A
Greybull at Wind River, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Inter-class
Wyoming Indian at Cody, (n)
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, (n)
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb., (n)
Taco John's Invite
Sheridan 67, Evanston 48
Rock Springs 55, Pine Bluffs 53
Wheatland 70, Lusk 44
Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 52
Natrona County vs Lander, (n)
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, (n)
Riverton at Cheyenne Central, (n)
Green River at Cheyenne South, (n)
Powder River Classic
Big Horn 61, Glenrock 36
Sundance 40, Arvada-Clearmont 15
Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)
Wright at Kaycee, (n)
Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, (n)
Pinedale Winter Classic
Douglas vs Lyman, (n)
Rawlins 53, Thermopolis 37
Buffalo 74, Big Piney 41
Worland vs Mountain View, (n)
Douglas 65, Pinedale 55
Lyman vs Buffalo, (n)
Mountain View vs Rawlins, (n)
Big Piney vs Worland, (n)
Thermopolis at Pinedale, (n)
Fossil Classic
Kemmerer 45, Rock River 31
Cokeville 74, Star Valley sophs 43
Snake River 48, Jackson sophs 19
Jackson sophs 53, Rock River 20
Snake River 57, Star Valley sophs 50
Farson at Kemmerer, (n)