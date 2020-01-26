Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan 68, Gillette 49
Thunder Basin 74, Natrona County 44
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 43, Riverton 29
Cody 64, Rock Springs 37
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 77, Jackson 25
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis 46, Douglas 43
Buffalo 67, Newcastle 31
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 59, Powell 37
Worland 55, Lovell 26
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 51, Burns 44
Wheatland 56, Rawlins 46
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 85, Pinedale 59
Mountain View 69, Big Piney 53
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 66, Sundance 47
You have free articles remaining.
Moorcroft 62, Wright 32
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River 56, Riverside 24
Rocky Mountain 56, Greybull 31
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 82, Glenrock 41
Southeast 76, Lusk 40
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 63, Wind River 52
Kemmerer 45, Shoshoni 34
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 64, Kaycee 58
Hulett 73, Arvada-Clearmont 40
Class 1A Northwest
St. Stephens 78, Meeteetse 67
Burlington 62, Dubois 21
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 62, Guernsey 42
Rock River 55, Glendo 9
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 56, Farson 44
Encampment 75, Cokeville 37
Interstate
Manila, Utah 49, Snake River 43