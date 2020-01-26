Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan 68, Gillette 49

Thunder Basin 74, Natrona County 44

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 43, Riverton 29

Cody 64, Rock Springs 37

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 77, Jackson 25

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis 46, Douglas 43

Buffalo 67, Newcastle 31

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 59, Powell 37

Worland 55, Lovell 26

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 51, Burns 44

Wheatland 56, Rawlins 46

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 85, Pinedale 59

Mountain View 69, Big Piney 53

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 66, Sundance 47

Moorcroft 62, Wright 32

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River 56, Riverside 24

Rocky Mountain 56, Greybull 31

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 82, Glenrock 41

Southeast 76, Lusk 40

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 63, Wind River 52

Kemmerer 45, Shoshoni 34

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 64, Kaycee 58

Hulett 73, Arvada-Clearmont 40

Class 1A Northwest

St. Stephens 78, Meeteetse 67

Burlington 62, Dubois 21

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 62, Guernsey 42

Rock River 55, Glendo 9

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 56, Farson 44

Encampment 75, Cokeville 37

Interstate

Manila, Utah 49, Snake River 43

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News