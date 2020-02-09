Boys basketball scores

Monday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 61, Evanston 56
Inter-class
Lusk 60, Guernsey 42
Hanna 54, Wheatland sophs 17
Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, (n)
Inter-class
Big Piney at Kemmerer, (n)
Interstate
Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs, (n)
Thursday
Class 3A
Douglas at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Lovell at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Cody at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Gillette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverton at Green River, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Burns at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Douglas at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Powell, 7 p.m.
Lander at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance, 6 p.m.
Big Horn at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Tongue River, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock, 6:30 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Midwest at NSI Academy, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at Meeteetse, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville, 7 p.m.
Saratoga at Farson, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb., 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Sheridan, 2 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 1:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 3:30 p.m.
Cody at Green River, 4:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Big Piney at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Lovell at Thermopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, 4 p.m.
Wright at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Lusk at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.
Kaycee at NSI Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois, 2:30 p.m.
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo, 12:30 p.m.
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson, 2:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Interstate
Mountain View at Manila, Utah, 2 p.m.
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, 5:30 p.m.