Boys basketball scores
Monday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 61, Evanston 56

Inter-class

Lusk 60, Guernsey 42

Hanna 54, Wheatland sophs 17

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, (n)

Inter-class

Big Piney at Kemmerer, (n)

Interstate

Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs, (n)

Thursday

Class 3A

Douglas at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Cody at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.

Laramie at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Gillette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverton at Green River, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Douglas at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Powell, 7 p.m.

Lander at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Worland at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Sundance, 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Tongue River, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 6 p.m.

Midwest at NSI Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Meeteetse, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville, 7 p.m.

Saratoga at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie at Sheridan, 2 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 2:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 3:30 p.m.

Cody at Green River, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Big Piney at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Lovell at Thermopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, 4 p.m.

Wright at Moorcroft, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Lusk at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.

Kaycee at NSI Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois, 2:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo, 12:30 p.m.

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson, 2:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Interstate

Mountain View at Manila, Utah, 2 p.m.

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, 3 p.m.

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

