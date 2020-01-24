Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan 70, Thunder Basin 62

Gillette 64, Natrona County 52

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 61, Cody 47

Rock Springs 47, Riverton 40

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 74, Cheyenne South 45

Cheyenne Central 64, Laramie 33

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 61, Jackson 38

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis 44, Newcastle 32

Buffalo at Douglas, (n)

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 62, Powell 57

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 68, Burns 40

Wheatland 48, Torrington 43

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Lyman, (n)

Mountain View 76, Pinedale 32

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 54, Moorcroft 47

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River 59, Greybull 34

Rocky Mountain 50, Riverside 16

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock 58, Lusk 51

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 72, Shoshoni 39

Wind River at Kemmerer, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 61, Arvada-Clearmont 10

Hulett at NSI Academy, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, (n)

St. Stephens 106, Dubois 71

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Glendo, (n)

Lingle-Fort Laramie 60, Guernsey 37

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment 50, Farson 30

Saratoga 70, Cokeville 61

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell, 4:30 p.m.

Worland at Lovell, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Burns, 4:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Lusk, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 4 p.m.

Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.

Dubois at Burlington, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Glendo at Rock River, 12:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Snake River, 3 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News