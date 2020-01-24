Boys basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan 70, Thunder Basin 62
Gillette 64, Natrona County 52
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 61, Cody 47
Rock Springs 47, Riverton 40
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 74, Cheyenne South 45
Cheyenne Central 64, Laramie 33
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 61, Jackson 38
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis 44, Newcastle 32
Buffalo at Douglas, (n)
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 62, Powell 57
Class 3A Southeast
Rawlins 68, Burns 40
Wheatland 48, Torrington 43
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Lyman, (n)
Mountain View 76, Pinedale 32
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 54, Moorcroft 47
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River 59, Greybull 34
Rocky Mountain 50, Riverside 16
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock 58, Lusk 51
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 72, Shoshoni 39
Wind River at Kemmerer, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 61, Arvada-Clearmont 10
Hulett at NSI Academy, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, (n)
St. Stephens 106, Dubois 71
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Glendo, (n)
Lingle-Fort Laramie 60, Guernsey 37
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment 50, Farson 30
Saratoga 70, Cokeville 61
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cody, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell, 4:30 p.m.
Worland at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Burns, 4:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Wheatland, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Tongue River, 3 p.m.
Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Southeast at Lusk, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 4 p.m.
Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee, 3:30 p.m.
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.
Dubois at Burlington, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Glendo at Rock River, 12:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saratoga, 1:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Snake River, 3 p.m.