Boys basketball scores

Monday

Class 4A

Green River 78, Riverton 64

Tuesday

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Ten Sleep

Class 1A Southeast

Glendo at Rock River

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Snake River

Wednesday

Class 3A

Douglas at Rawlins

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette at Thunder Basin

Class 4A

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh

Rock Springs at Green River

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lovell

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Big Piney

Mountain View at Lyman

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Natrona County

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Laramie at Cheyenne South

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Star Valley

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Newcastle

Buffalo at Thermopolis

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Worland

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Wheatland

Rawlins at Torrington

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Mountain View

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh

Riverton at Cody

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Evanston

Class 3A

Wheatland at Newcastle

