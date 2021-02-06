Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Sheridan, canceled
Cheyenne Central 64, Kelly Walsh 49
Star Valley 56, Riverton 36
Thunder Basin 78, Cheyenne South 50
Green River 66, Natrona County 51
Cody 64, Jackson 62
Laramie 67, Gillette 62
Evanston 42, Rock Springs 40, 2OT
Class 3A
Powell 71, Kemmerer 31
Lovell 63, Pinedale 41
Thermopolis at Worland, canceled
Mountain View 55, Lander 48
Douglas 55, Burns 25
Buffalo 73, Torrington 38
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Tongue River, postponed
Class 2A Southwest
Big Piney 61, Wyoming Indian 37
Class 2A
Moorcroft 49, Lusk 37
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest 60, Arvada-Clearmont 59
Kaycee 58, Hulett 40
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 28, Meeteetse 24
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 65, Rock River 38
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 66, Snake River 37
Encampment at Saratoga, postponed
Inter-class
Dubois 65, Riverside 53
Upton 69, Pine Bluffs 51
St. Stephens at Burlington, canceled
Newcastle at Big Horn, canceled
Interstate
Manila, Utah 59, Lyman 53
Wright Quad
Shoshoni 68, Wright 40
Wind River 68, Glenrock54
Shoshoni 72, Glenrock 45
Wind River 88, Wright 73