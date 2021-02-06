 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
Kelly Walsh v. Central boys basketball

Kelly Walsh's Caden Allaire shoots a jump shot over Cheyenne Central's Brady Storebo on Saturday at the Kelly Walsh Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Sheridan, canceled

Cheyenne Central 64, Kelly Walsh 49

Star Valley 56, Riverton 36

Thunder Basin 78, Cheyenne South 50

Green River 66, Natrona County 51

Cody 64, Jackson 62

Laramie 67, Gillette 62

Evanston 42, Rock Springs 40, 2OT

Class 3A

Powell 71, Kemmerer 31

Lovell 63, Pinedale 41

Thermopolis at Worland, canceled

Mountain View 55, Lander 48

Douglas 55, Burns 25

Buffalo 73, Torrington 38

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Tongue River, postponed

Class 2A Southwest

Big Piney 61, Wyoming Indian 37

Class 2A

Moorcroft 49, Lusk 37

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest 60, Arvada-Clearmont 59

Kaycee 58, Hulett 40

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 28, Meeteetse 24

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 65, Rock River 38

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 66, Snake River 37

Encampment at Saratoga, postponed

Inter-class

Dubois 65, Riverside 53

Upton 69, Pine Bluffs 51

St. Stephens at Burlington, canceled

Newcastle at Big Horn, canceled

Interstate

Manila, Utah 59, Lyman 53

Wright Quad

Shoshoni 68, Wright 40

Wind River 68, Glenrock54

Shoshoni 72, Glenrock 45

Wind River 88, Wright 73

