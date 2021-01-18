Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Inter-class
Powell JV 57, Meeteetse 47
Interstate
Mitchell, Neb. 63, Pine Bluffs 55
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saragota, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Meeteetse at Cody JV, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.
Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Cody, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Shoshoni at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Big Piney, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 5:15 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Encampment, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Inter-class
Tongue River at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Snake River at Lyman JV, 11:40 a.m.
Interstate
Mitchell, Neb. at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Natrona County, 1:30 p.m.
Cody at Rock Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Douglas, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell, 4:30 p.m.
Lovell at Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Pinedale at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance, 3:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Glenrock, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee, 4 p.m.
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Dubois, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Guernsey, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
Farson at Encampment, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Lusk at Southeast, 4 p.m.
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Snake River, 3 p.m.