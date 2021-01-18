 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
Tuesday

Inter-class

Powell JV 57, Meeteetse 47

Interstate

Mitchell, Neb. 63, Pine Bluffs 55

Wednesday

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Big Horn, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Saragota, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Meeteetse at Cody JV, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, 7 p.m.

Gillette at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Rock Springs at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cody, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 7:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Burns, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Shoshoni at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Big Piney, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 5:15 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Encampment, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Hanna, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Tongue River at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Snake River at Lyman JV, 11:40 a.m.

Interstate

Mitchell, Neb. at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 2:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Gillette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton at Natrona County, 1:30 p.m.

Cody at Rock Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Green River, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Douglas, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell, 4:30 p.m.

Lovell at Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland at Rawlins, 4:30 p.m.

Burns at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Pinedale at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance, 3:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Glenrock, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee, 4 p.m.

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Dubois, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Guernsey, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Farson at Encampment, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Lusk at Southeast, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Snake River, 3 p.m.

