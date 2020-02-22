Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 61, Natrona County 59

Thunder Basin 65, Sheridan 55

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 52, Riverton 43

Rock Springs 65, Cody 52

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 80, Jackson 47

Star Valley 54, Evanston 30

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 71, Newcastle 27

Douglas 63, Thermopolis 44

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 60, Lovell 43

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 71, Burns 34

Rawlins 54, Wheatland 52

Class 3A

Pinedale 45, Powell 35

Big Piney 57, Powell 56

Class 2A Southeast

Southeast 73, Glenrock 43

Class 2A

Big Horn 40, Greybull 36

Tongue River 48, Shoshoni 41

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 66, Midwest 40

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 66, Ten Sleep 33

Dubois 66, Meeteetse 44

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 38, Guernsey 36

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 51, Cokeville 42

Inter-class

Hulett at Sundance, (n)

St. Stephens 93, Riverside 53

Pine Bluffs 75, Lingle-Fort Laramie 65

Interstate

Encampment 75, North Park, Colo. 24

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News