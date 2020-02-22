Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 61, Natrona County 59
Thunder Basin 65, Sheridan 55
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 52, Riverton 43
Rock Springs 65, Cody 52
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 80, Jackson 47
Star Valley 54, Evanston 30
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 71, Newcastle 27
Douglas 63, Thermopolis 44
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 60, Lovell 43
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 71, Burns 34
Rawlins 54, Wheatland 52
Class 3A
Pinedale 45, Powell 35
Big Piney 57, Powell 56
Class 2A Southeast
Southeast 73, Glenrock 43
Class 2A
Big Horn 40, Greybull 36
Tongue River 48, Shoshoni 41
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 66, Midwest 40
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 66, Ten Sleep 33
Dubois 66, Meeteetse 44
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 38, Guernsey 36
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 51, Cokeville 42
Inter-class
Hulett at Sundance, (n)
St. Stephens 93, Riverside 53
Pine Bluffs 75, Lingle-Fort Laramie 65
Interstate
Encampment 75, North Park, Colo. 24