Boys basketball scores

Monday
Inter-class
Douglas JV 48, Glendo 28
Tuesday
Inter-class
Kemmerer at Lyman, (n)
Moorcroft at Sundance, (n)
Lander at Riverton, (n)
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Morrill, Neb., (n)
Gering, Neb. at Torrington, (n)
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Upton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Moorcroft at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Gillette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Lovell at Powell, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Burns, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Big Horn, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.
Wind River at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 6 p.m.
NSI Academy at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Burlington, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Ten Sleep, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Farson, 7 p.m.
Saratoga at Snake River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Encampment, 6:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson, 3:30 p.m.
Star Valley at Green River, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Rock Springs at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Big Piney, 3 p.m.
Newcastle at Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.
Rawlins at Worland, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Southeast at Glenrock, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Shoshoni at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Lusk at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Tongue River at Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Dubois at Meeteetse, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont at Guernsey, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Saratoga at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Douglas, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cody, 4:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Lyman, 4:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Wright, 7 p.m.