Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 2, NSI Academy 0, Upton wins by forfeit
Interstate
Saratoga 79, North Park, Colo. 23
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River, 8 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Wright freshmen at NSI Academy, 6:45 p.m.
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Lovell at Big Piney, 7 p.m.
Powell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Worland at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Midwest at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Upton, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Dubois at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Glendo at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Rock River at Guernsey, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Burns, 7 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 2:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.
Green River at Kelly Walsh, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Star Valley at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.
Evanston at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Cody, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Big Piney, 1 p.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Torrington at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock vs Wind River (at Shoshoni), 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Lusk, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.
Wright at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.
Wind River vs Wright (at Shoshoni), 4 p.m.
Glenrock at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, 2:30 p.m.
Snake River at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Farson, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Upton at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.