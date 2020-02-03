Boys basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 2, NSI Academy 0, Upton wins by forfeit

Interstate

Saratoga 79, North Park, Colo. 23

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Tongue River, 8 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Wright freshmen at NSI Academy, 6:45 p.m.

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Cody, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Gillette at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Lovell at Big Piney, 7 p.m.

Powell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Worland at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Dubois at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Glendo at Hanna, 6 p.m.

Rock River at Guernsey, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Green River at Kelly Walsh, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Star Valley at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.

Evanston at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Big Piney, 1 p.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Burns at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock vs Wind River (at Shoshoni), 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lusk, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.

Wright at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.

Wind River vs Wright (at Shoshoni), 4 p.m.

Glenrock at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, 2:30 p.m.

Snake River at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Upton at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News