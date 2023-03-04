Burlington boys basketball is back on top.

The Huskies broke open a close game against Upton with a 13-3 run to end the second quarter and then blitzed the two-time defending state champs with a 24-7 third-quarter onslaught. That was more than enough to lift the Huskies (26-3) to a 54-35 victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

"There are so many emotions right now," said senior point guard Seth Wardell, who finished with six points and five assists and ran the Huskies' offense to perfection. "We had some bad years but now we’re back on top.

"It hits me right here," he added, pounding his heart.

The championship was Burlington's 12th overall but first since winning four in a row from 2014-17. The Huskies lost the 2018 title game to Kaycee on a buzzer beater and had to settle for the consolation championship the following year. Their 14-year state tournament run ended in 2020 and they failed to make it back in 2021. Burlington took home another consolation trophy last year before putting it all together this weekend.

The Huskies knocked off previously undefeated Saratoga in the semifinals and were simply too big and too relentless for the Bobcats in the championship game. Burlington out-rebounded Upton 39-25, limited the Bobcats to 11-of-40 (27.5%) shooting and held them to their lowest point total of the season.

The victory was especially sweet for Wardell, who had older siblings and numerous cousins win state championships while at Burlington.

"This felt impossible," he said. "I remember watching my older brothers play when I was in second or third grade and I wanted to be out there, so this means a lot to me."

Like Wardell, junior teammate Casey McNiven remembers watching older family members celebrate after winning it all.

"I was in this gym watching those guys win those state championships and I got a chance to pull it off today," McNiven said. "This is amazing. It’s probably the happiest I’ve ever been."

Senior Carson Jones led the Huskies with 17 points, while classmates Noah McMakin added 13 points and Grant Winters grabbed 11 rebounds.