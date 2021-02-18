Busy weekend ahead for Kelly Walsh, Natrona County sports teams

Believe it or not, the high school winter sports seasons are in the home stretch.Three weeks from now, Class 3A and 4A basketball teams will be putting the finishing touches on their respective seasons at the state tournament. And one week after that, outdoor track and field and soccer kick off the spring season, with the inaugural season of girls softball soon to follow.
Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, though, let’s focus on this weekend. After all, there’s plenty for high school sports fans to sink their teeth into.
- The boys state swimming and diving championships in Laramie got things started with the Class 4A prelims Thursday, followed by the finals on Friday. Class 3A has prelims after the 4A finals with its finals set for Saturday.
- Wrestling holds its quadrant qualifiers across the state, with 3A and 4A teams competing Friday and 2A teams competing Saturday. Locally, Kelly Walsh hosts Natrona County and Laramie in the 4A Northwest Qualifier beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.
The state tournaments are scheduled to run next week at the Ford Wyoming Center (aka Casper Events Center), with 2A teams getting things started on Thursday, followed by 3A on Friday and 4A on Saturday.
- Nordic skiers will take to the trails outside Cody while their alpine brethren hit the slopes at the White Pine Ski Area near Pinedale.
The state Nordic meet is next Friday and Saturday on Casper Mountain. The state alpine meet takes place March 5-6 in Jackson.
- There are three indoor track meets on the slate — two in Gillette and one in Casper on Saturday. The Natrona County Mustangs and Fillies will stay home and compete at their home venue. with Kelly Walsh taking the weekend off.
The boys state meet is slated for next Saturday while the girls state meet is set for March 6. Both meets will take place in Gillette.
- And, on the hardwood, Class 1A and 2A teams play their final regular-season games before next week’s quadrant qualifiers and regional tournaments. Class 3A schools have a relatively light, but still meaningful, schedule while 4A teams dive back into quadrant play.
In Casper, Kelly Walsh plays at Thunder Basin on Friday before returning home to face Gillette on Saturday. Natrona County flips the script as it hosts Cody on Friday before traveling to Riverton on Saturday. Following this weekend, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh have just two regular-season games remaining, beginning with the annual Peach Basket next Thursday at NC’s Jerry Dalton Gym.
After that, it’s one final quadrant game for all four teams before their quadrant qualifiers and regional tournaments on March 4 and March 6. And then the high school winter sports seasons will come to a close with the Class 4A state tournament March 12-13 in Casper.