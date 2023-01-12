Busy weekend ahead for Natrona County, Kelly Walsh athletes

High school wrestling and indoor track and field take over Casper this weekend, with Kelly Walsh hosting the Trojan Border Wars on Friday and Saturday and Natrona County hosting the Natrona Invite on Saturday.

The Trojan Border Wars features teams from Kelly Walsh; Natrona County; Douglas; Cheyenne Central; Broomfield, Colorado; North Platte, Nebraska; Rapid City (South Dakota) Central; and Renegade. Teams will compete against each other in a round robin format, with the first three rounds Friday and the final four Saturday.

Four defending state champions from Wyoming are scheduled to compete: Lane Ewing from Douglas, Noah Sides from Natrona County, and Jack Ring and Davin Mattimoe from Cheyenne Central.

Ewing, a three-time Class 3A state champion for the Bearcats, is currently ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds in 3A. He won the Shane Shatto Memorial last weekend with a 3-1 decision over defending 4A state champ Dane Steel from Sheridan in the championship match.

Ring, ranked No. 1 in 4A at 182, won state last year at 170. He was the 182-pound champ at the Shane Shatto. Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett (220) and Kelly Walsh sophomore Jerred Smith (132) also won titles at the Shane Shatto.

Sides won state at 182 last year to help lead the Mustangs to back-to-back 4A team championships. The senior is currently ranked No. 2 at 195. Mattimoe, the 220-pound defending state champ, is ranked No. 2 at 285.

North Platte went 7-0 to win last year's Trojan Border Wars, with Natrona County finishing second with a 6-1 record.

Indoor track & field

The first indoor meet of the season is a big one, with 19 teams scheduled to compete at the Natrona Invite. Field events begin at 9 a.m. and the running events at 10 a.m.

In addition to teams from Natrona County and Kelly Walsh, also scheduled to compete are Cheyenne Central, the defending girls' team winner; and top-10 placing teams Cheyenne East; Torrington; Laramie; Rock Springs; Burns/Pine Bluffs; and Cody.

Individually, triple jumper Kellen McCoul from Kelly Walsh and pole vaulter Brinkley Lewis from Cheyenne Central are returning state champs scheduled to compete.

Basketball

After mixed success at the James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne last weekend, NC and KW are on the road Friday for 4A non-conference games. The Mustangs and Fillies will be in Cody while the Trojans play at Sheridan.

The NC girls (7-4) went 2-2 at Cheyenne with victories over Rock Springs and Riverton and losses to four-time defending 3A state champ Douglas and two-time defending 4A state champ Cheyenne East.

Senior Megan Hagar leads the Fillies with 18.0 points per game, followed by junior Lexie Ransom (9.5), sophomore Brynn Sybrant (7.7) and junior Elise Swan (7.3). NC faces a Cody team (7-0) that is 31-1 the past two seasons, with its only coming to East in last year's championship game.

The NC boys (5-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 51-48 victory against Rock Springs before ending the weekend with a 57-50 loss to Riverton. Senior Isaac Patik averages 10.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, with junior Colton Rogers pitching in 10.5 ppg.

The KW boys (4-5) have won four of five since starting the season 0-4.

Freshman Mason Eager averages 13.3 ppg to lead a balanced scoring attack. He's joined in double figures by sophomore Jack Nicholls (12.7) and senior Isaac Mamot (10.2), with senior Jayden Nicholls (9.5) and sophomore Jace Nicholls (7.5) combining to average 17.0 points per game.

A rough start to the season continued for the KW girls (1-8) last weekend as the Trojans went 0-3. Seniors CJ Eskew (9.2 ppg), Peyton Carruth (9.0) and Rylie Alberts (7.2) have been the primary scoring options for the Trojans.

Boys swimming

On Saturday, Kelly Walsh is at the Cheyenne Invite while Natrona County is at the Douglas Invite.

Heading into the weekend the Trojans have six pre-qualifiers for the state meet in seniors Dylan Rogers and Jeremiah Smith; junior Isaac Lynskey; and sophomores Lantz Fulton, Ayden Hines and Victor Lebsock.

The Mustangs are without a pre-qualifier at this point.

Nordic skiing

After last weekend's meet on Casper Mountain, NC and KW skiers head to Fremont County where they will compete in the Lander Invitational at Beaver Creek.