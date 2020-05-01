Chase Kistler takes over as Powell football coach

Kistler, who took over as the Panthers offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season, and the rest of the Powell staff did get the opportunity to play some younger players last year, even if it wasn't by design.

After starting the season 4-1, Powell's line was decimated by injuries and the Panthers lost three of their final four regular-season games.

"We had about three or four weeks where it seemed like our whole offensive and defensive line was injured," Kistler said. "And then at the end of the season we had to move some kids strictly to one side of the ball rather than having them play both ways.

"But I think that opened our eyes a bit to what some of these kids could do. It helped with our depth and it gave us some insight moving forward."

Kistler was just 65-103 as the Panthers basketball coach, although they did advance to the state championship game last year and qualified for the state tournament this season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. And while he is disappointed to no longer be the basketball coach, Kistler feels like he is better prepared to lead the Panthers on the gridiron. Not only did he play college football at Black Hills State, but he was an assistant coach on Powell teams that won three state championships (2011-13) and played in two others (2016, '19).