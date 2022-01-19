Chemistry fuels Kelly Walsh boys' basketball team's undefeated start

With a lack of size and experience on last year’s Kelly Walsh boys’ basketball roster, head coach Randy Roden decided to try something different. Rather than play KW’s usual style of attacking the glass and pounding teams into submission, the Trojans implemented an offense that would hopefully work to their advantage.

It didn’t.

Kelly Walsh went 3-15 and failed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time under Roden, who took over the program prior to the 2011-12 season.

“Last year I may have done an injustice to how we were playing,” Roden admitted. “We tried to play a style that I’d never coached, and it was fun. But this year we decided to go back to what I’ve always done and this team feels better about that.”

The results are hard to argue with. Kelly Walsh improved to 10-0 with a 66-25 victory over Cody last Thursday in which the Trojans limited the Broncs to four points in the second half.

“In the second half we took away a lot of things,” Roden said. “We had quick help, good recovery, good rotation. And we continued to play unselfishly offensively, which has been kind of our MO this year, playing so well together.”

Through the first 10 games the Trojans are doing it on both ends of the floor.

Kelly Walsh leads Class 4A on offense, averaging 64.9 points per game, and on defense, where it is allowing just 41.6 points per game. That’s a big improvement from last year when the Trojans were 12th in 4A in scoring (48.8 ppg) and in points allowed (58.3 ppg).

“Last year we weren’t always as dedicated as we should have been in practice,” senior Caden Allaire admitted. “This year we come in focused every day and we work on the little things like our defense. That’s a key, because if we’re going through a cold spell (on offense) great teams win through defense. And we want to be a great team.”

The Trojans aren’t there yet, but they have put last season behind them and are on the short list of championship contenders. They can take another step in that direction this weekend when they play Northeast Conference foes Thunder Basin on the road and Gillette at home. While the Camels (3-7) have struggled this season, the Bolts (9-2) are looking for a return trip to the state title game. With undefeated Sheridan (9-0) also in the Northeast, Roden knows the season is only going to get tougher for the Trojans.

“It’s fun to coach, but we’ll see what happens when we see some adversity,” Roden said. “And we’re about to get some. We’ve talked about our goals and how we have to play before we get to conference, because when we get into conference things will be very, very different.

“There will be adverse times and we’ll see how our chemistry is. But I think this team is up for the challenge. They’ve got a little chip on their shoulders and they’re in it together.”

This group of Trojans has been in it together for a long time. And that camaraderie has been at the forefront of the team’s success to this point.

Not surprisingly, a group of seniors is leading the charge. Tyler Pacheco, who scored nine of his game-high 17 points on three 3-pointers in the win over Cody, leads the Trojans with 17.0 points per game. Davis Crilly averages 11.7 points and a 4A-best 9.8 rebounds per game, with Allaire pitching in 10.9 ppg and Gunnar Browning 9.6 ppg. Junior point guard David Deboer adds 9.3 ppg.

“Most of our success is because of our chemistry,” Allaire said. “Obviously we’ve got some guys that can play, but we work so well together and we don’t have selfish guys out there. We pass up good shots for great shots, that’s what we like to do.

“It makes it easy to play the game, and fun to play the game when you’re playing with a bunch of your friends.”

Added Crilly: “We love playing with each other. It’s always great when we have morning practice and you get to see your boys and you’re laughing and having a great time.”

Kelly Walsh won back-to-back state championships in 1980-81, but didn’t win another one until 2017. Two years later the Trojans won it again. In both instances, the Trojans struggled the year before winning it all. They qualified for state both years, but finished 13-12 in 2916 and 11-15 in 2018.

Roden’s been around long enough to know that doesn’t mean Kelly Walsh is going to win it all this year, but he admits there is precedence to the one-season turnaround.

“If you look at our (last) two state championships, the year before was a miserable year,” Roden acknowledged. “And then those juniors that became seniors had a chance to look back and then look ahead and they come back with a totally different mindset. This team reminds me a lot of the 2017 and 2019 teams. That’s what senior leadership does for you if it’s good senior leadership.”

