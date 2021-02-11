Cheyenne Central's Lawson Lovering reaches another level

None of this is new for Lovering, a four-year starter and two-time all-state selection, who is currently ranked the No. 9 center and No. 58 overall in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. That he’s doing all of these things on a more consistent basis, though, is a sign of his continued growth. Having already signed to play Division I basketball at the University of Colorado — he committed to the Pac-12 Buffaloes prior to his junior season — Lovering entered his final high school season focused on improving the overlooked aspects of his game.

“I wanted to improve my ball-handling and my 3-point shooting and cut down on turnovers,” Lovering said of his offseason focus. “Right now my numbers don’t show it, but I do think I’m shooting better from the outside than I was last year. I just have to keep shooting with the same form and have confidence in my shot.”

Central is 10-2 overall (2-0 in Southeast play) heading into weekend home games against Gillette and Thunder Basin, which defeated the Tribe 54-46 back on Jan. 15. Central’s other loss this season was last Friday at Sheridan in a game it led after the first quarter but was outscored by 10 points in the second.