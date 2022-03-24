Cheyenne Central's Nathaniel Talich commits to play basketball at Wyoming

Cheyenne Central senior Nathaniel Talich announced on social media Wednesday that he would be continuing his basketball career as a preferred walk-on at the University of Wyoming.

“There was some thought between Adams State (University) and Wyoming,” Talich told wyosports.net. “And when Wyoming told me they wanted me, it flipped a switch that that’s what I wanted to do.

“It feels amazing. It’s just something that I’ve dreamed of since I was kid.”

The 6-foot-4 Talich led Class 4A in scoring this season at 23.3 points per game. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Indians.

His dad, Cory Talich, played football for the Cowboys (1990-93) as did his uncle, Jim Talich (1994-97). Nicolas Talich, Jim's son, was a preferred walk-on to the UW football team last year.

Nathaniel Talich was a three-time all-state selection at Central and helped lead the Tribe to the 2021 state title. He scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the championship-game victory over Thunder Basin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.