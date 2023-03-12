Beating a team three times in one season is never easy. So Cheyenne East knew finishing the season 4-0 against Laramie would be even tougher.

And for a large portion of Saturday night's Class 4A title tilt it looked like the Plainsmen had finally figured out a way to defeat the Thunderbirds. But Cheyenne East senior Garet Schlabs scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and the T-Birds pulled away down the stretch for a 68-59 victory at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"We knew it would be a battle," Schlabs said. "We just had to stay together as a team and keep battling like we know we can."

Schlabs had his own personal battle to overcome during the game. After opening the game with a 3-pointer he picked up his second foul in the first quarter and had to watch from the bench as Laramie scored the next eight points.

The T-Birds battled back to lead 16-12 after the first quarter with senior Kysar Jolley and juniors Nathan Mirich, Drew Jackson and Camden Hayes all getting in the scoring column.

Laramie, which had already knocked off Riverton and Cody, didn't back down. Sophomore Max Alexander hit two 3-pointers and senior Levi Brown scored on drives to the basket and the Plainsmen (15-14) took a 28-26 lead into the locker room.

East opened the second half on a 6-2 run only to see Laramie pull back in front 37-36 on a free throw from Brown with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Schlabs then made two free throws, Jackson got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer and Mirich added two more from the charity stripe to give the T-Birds a 43-37 advantage.

"We had to get out on their shooters and play straight up on (Laramie center Neil Summers)," Jackson said of East's halftime adjustments on defense. "We couldn’t dig down too much to get it out of (Summers') hands and we had to hope their shots didn’t fall like they did in the first half."

The Plainsmen still were effective on offense -- going 12-of-26 -- but the T-Birds were even better. Cheyenne East was 14-of-23 (60.9%) in the second half, with a number of baskets coming in transition or on drives to the basket.

"I knew the game was going to be tough," Jackson said. "But we like to play fast and once we got into that tempo we knew we were going to be OK."

A basket by Schlabs in the post and a Mirich triple off a Schlabs' drive-and-kick pushed the lead to double digits (53-43) midway through the final frame. The Plainsmen never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The victory gave the T-Birds their first Wyoming State High School Basketball Championship since 2006 and helped ease the pain from last year's title-game loss to Thunder Basin.

"Losing last year was definitely a motivator," Schlabs admitted.

The T-Birds didn't have to look hard to find that motivation; they saw it every day before and after practice.

"We actually had pictures of their championship team from last year in our locker room" Jackson said.

Cheyenne East finished with four players in double figures. In addition to Schlabs Jackson had 17, Mirich had 14 and junior Camden Hayes 12.

Brown had a game-high 26 from Brown with Summers pitching in 13 points and 13 rebounds.

After the T-Birds accepted the championship trophy and their individual gold medals, they celebrated with family, friends and fans

When asked about the championship experience, Jackson paused and looked at the crowd.

"It’s a surreal feeling," he said. "And we’re so thankful to have it."

