Laramie's improbable postseason run continued Friday night.

The Plainsmen overwhelmed Cody with defense and long-range shooting in a 67-44 victory that not many people outside the Laramie locker room could have predicted two months ago. The win lifted Laramie into the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game for the first time since 2011.

"We battled throughout the season," first-year coach Drew Evans said. "We just had to stay the course and we were able to flip the switch. We're playing our best basketball at the right time."

It's hard to disagree.

Laramie entered last week's East Regional with a 10-12 record, but knocked off both Cheyenne Central and Gillette to punch its ticket to state for the first time in seven years. The Plainsmen pulled away late to defeat Riverton 67-54 in the quarterfinals. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center, they closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run and never looked back.

Laramie was 16-of-24 from the field and 7-of-9 from behind the arc in the first half to build a 42-26 advantage. Cody never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

"We weren't even supposed to make it to state," senior guard Levi Brown said, "but we got hot at the right time. This is just a fun team to be on."

Brown scored a game-high 23 points to lead the way, but the Plainsmen also got 17 points from sophomore Max Alexander and 11 from junior Karson Busch. Sophomore big man Neil Summers, who had 22 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Riverton, finished with six points and seven rebounds as the Cody defense made a concerted effort to limit his touches.

That worked perfectly for the Plainsmen, who were 21-of-37 from the field and 11-of-18 on 3-pointers and had 16 assists.

Waiting for Laramie in the championship game is Cheyenne East, which raced to a 69-39 victory against Gillette. The T-Birds, like the Plainsmen, made 7 of 9 shots from distance in the first half to take control early.

Gillette's Mason Drube gave the Camels a 3-0 lead, but East's Kysar Jolley answered with a triple and Brenden Bohlmann hit two 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter to give East a 21-5 lead.

With Gillette struggling from the field -- the Camels were 7 of 26 in the first half and made just 2 of 14 shots behind the arc -- East was able to get out in transition for easy baskets. That carried over into the third quarter when East outscored Gillette 21-7 to put the game out of reach.

"That's what we want to do," East senior Garet Schlabs said. "Our defense leads to offense and we were able to get out in transition. That's when we're at our best."

Junior point guard Drew Jackson admitted when the T-Birds get their running game going they're tough to stop.

"We've got Kysar in the middle, Nathan (Mirich) and Camden (Hayes) on the wings and Garet and I pushing the pace," he said. "We were able to do that tonight and Gillette just wasn't quick enough to slow us down."

Bohlmann was 4 of 6 from deep and finished with a game-high 17 points, with Jackson adding 12 and Mirich 10.

Cheyenne East is in the championship game for the second year in a row. The T-Birds lost to Thunder Basin in last year's title game. East also is 3-0 against Laramie this season, including a 56-41 victory in last week's East Regional semifinals.

PHOTOS: Semifinals at the Class 4A Basketball Championships Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship