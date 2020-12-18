Cheyenne East builds early lead and takes down Natrona County Mustangs

Graedyn Buell made his first four shots, including three 3-pointers, to help Cheyenne East build a 25-11 lead after one quarter and the Thunderbirds never looked back, rolling to an 80-62 victory over Natrona County on Friday in Casper.

Jake Rayl got things started for the T-Birds (3-0) with a 3 from the corner and finished off the opening frame with another off an assist from Buell. The two senior standouts outscored the Mustangs (1-1) 31-27 in the first half, with Buell leading the way with 17 points and Rayl adding 11.

Buell gave East its biggest lead of the first half at 35-18 with his fourth triple midway through the second quarter. But Natrona County, which was playing its first home game of the season after winning at Kelly Walsh last weekend, fought back.

Two baskets in the paint from senior Jace George pulled the Mustangs within 10 (41-31) early in the second half. Cheyenne East responded with a 3 from senior Jordan Codner to start 13-3 run, though, and the Mustangs never got closer than 14 points after that. Garet Schlabs' driving layup in the final minute of the third quarter gave the T-Birds their biggest lead of the game at 61-38.