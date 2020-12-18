 Skip to main content
Cheyenne East builds early lead and takes down Natrona County Mustangs
Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East

Graedyn Buell made his first four shots, including three 3-pointers, to help Cheyenne East build a 25-11 lead after one quarter and the Thunderbirds never looked back, rolling to an 80-62 victory over Natrona County on Friday in Casper.

Jake Rayl got things started for the T-Birds (3-0) with a 3 from the corner and finished off the opening frame with another off an assist from Buell. The two senior standouts outscored the Mustangs (1-1) 31-27 in the first half, with Buell leading the way with 17 points and Rayl adding 11.

Buell gave East its biggest lead of the first half at 35-18 with his fourth triple midway through the second quarter. But Natrona County, which was playing its first home game of the season after winning at Kelly Walsh last weekend, fought back.

Two baskets in the paint from senior Jace George pulled the Mustangs within 10 (41-31) early in the second half. Cheyenne East responded with a 3 from senior Jordan Codner to start 13-3 run, though, and the Mustangs never got closer than 14 points after that. Garet Schlabs' driving layup in the final minute of the third quarter gave the T-Birds their biggest lead of the game at 61-38.

The 6-foot-3 Buell finished with a game-high 34 points while Rayl added 19 for East. Codner scored all nine of his points in the second half, with Schlabs and McCoy Bush each scoring six.

George had 14 points to lead four players in double figures for Natrona County. Koby Kelly added 13 points and Will Lewis and Myllian Allison pitched in 11 apiece.

The Mustangs play at Douglas on Saturday; the T-Birds head home to take on Riverton.

T-Birds Tracker

FRIDAY: Cheyenne East 80, Natrona County 62.

RECORDS: Thunderbirds (3-0); Mustangs (1-1).

OFF AND RUNNING: East seniors Graedyn Buell (34) and Jake Rayl (19) combined for 53 points and the T-Birds held a double-digit lead throughout the game.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

