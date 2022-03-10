Cheyenne East, Sheridan make 4A boys semifinals an all-East affair

Last weekend's East Regionals proved to be a harbinger of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships.

Cheyenne East and Sheridan won their quarterfinal games late Thursday night at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym to give the East Conference all four semifinal teams. Kelly Walsh and Thunder Basin got things started Thursday after noon with victories over Star Valley and Natrona County, respectively.

Cheyenne East used its size and strength in the paint to overpower Rock Springs to begin the evening session. The T-Birds led throughout, but the Tigers went into the locker room down just 28-21.

East continued to get to the rim for easy shots as the game wore on, though, to finally pull away. The T-Birds shot 57.4% (27 of 47) and out-rebounded the Tigers 32-21 to overcome a 1-for-11 night from behind the arc.

Junior Kysar Jolley had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead East, which also got 17 points from sophomore guard Drew Jackson. The two combined to make 15 of 22 (68.2%) from the field.

Brock Bider had a game-high 20 points for Rock Springs.

In the nightcap, Sheridan scored the first 10 points of the game and never led by fewer than five points in its 57-32 victory over West Region champ Riverton.

"I thought our energy tonight was awesome, especially on the defensive end," Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. "Our conference can be a grind because the teams are so familiar with each other, so I think it was nice for our kids to see a different opponent."

The Broncs led 18-3 late in the first quarter before Riverton's Parker Paxton scored on a drive to start a 10-0 Wolverines' run that stretched into the second quarter.

Sean Sanders ended the run with a 3-pointer and Reed Rabon made a layup to push the lead back to double digits.

Sheridan scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to make it 31-19, but Lucas Engle scored at the rim and Paxton had an and-one on a drive to pull the Wolverines within seven at 31-24. But Alex Sanders made 1 of 2 free throws and Sean Sanders hit another from deep to start a 14-0 blitz capped by a triple from Garrett Spielman.

The Wolverines never got closer than 15 points after that.

Sheridan and East met only once during the regular season, with the T-Birds winning 59-48 on Feb. 5.

"We're going to have to play with the same type of energy," Martini said of what the Broncs need to do to win the semifinal matchup. "We have to be awesome defensively and we have to do what we can to keep them off the boards. We can't let them get multiple looks at the basket."

In the earlier semifinals, Kelly Walsh overcame a tough first half and outscored Star Valley 19-9 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 49-39 victory. Tyler Pacheco had 20 points, including 14 of the Trojans' 19 points in the first half, to lead Kelly Walsh. Davis Crilly scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

East Regional champ Thunder Basin had no problem taking down Natrona County as the Bolts limited the Mustangs to three second-quarter points and led 32-11 at the break. Deegan Williams (16), Ryan Baker (15) and Kayden LaFramboise (14) all scored in double figures for Thunder Basin.

The Bolts are 3-0 against the Trojans on the season, beating them twice in the regular season and in the East Regional semifinals last weekend. Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams knows it wont be easy to go 4-0 against the Trojans.

"Kelly Walsh is a tough opponent," he said. "We know it's not going to be easy ... our kids are going to have to make plays."

