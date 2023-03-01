State-culminating events are in full force this weekend, with eight teams set to hoist championship trophies Saturday. Alpine skiers will be in Jackson and indoor track & field athletes will be in Gillette, while Casper continues its three-week run with the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/2A Basketball Championships.

Games tip off Thursday morning at the Ford Wyoming Center and Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, with Kelly Walsh hosting 1A semifinal games on Friday night.

All four state champions from last year -- Rocky Mountain (2A girls), Pine Bluffs (2A boys), Southeast (1A girls) and Upton (1A boys) -- are back to defend their titles.

Here are some things to look for this weekend, with a tip of the cap to wyoming-basketball.com.

Class 1A girls

Southeast ended a 14-year title drought last year with an overtime victory against Upton and the Cyclones have the pieces in place for another championship run.

Seniors Brenna Herring, Kealy Carson and Sydney Anderson are returning all-state selections and have led Southeast to a 25-2 record, with its only losses to 3A power Douglas.

Upton (22-2) is on the opposite side of the bracket and would love to get another shot at the Cyclones, who defeated the Bobcats in last week's East Regional championship game. Upton's only other loss on the season was to Newell, South Dakota, on Jan. 19. Junior Sophie Louderback leads the Bobcats in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

Cokeville (14-9) enters as the West No. 1 seed after the Panthers upset Burlington (19-3) in the West Regional championship game. Cokeville has won eight in a row. The Huskies, who were undefeated against 1A competition until the loss the Panthers, are led by junior Jessie Michaels and senior Kelsi Nicholson.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Upton and Rock River are the only teams in the field without a state title. ... Cokeville, on the other hand, has won 11 but had its three-year reign snapped by Upton in last year's semifinals. ... Arvada-Clearmont (10-11) is the only team with a losing record on the season. ... Burlington is playing in its 37th consecutive state tournament. ... Southeast has the longest continuous qualifying streak at 12 years (2012-23).

Class 1A boys

East Regional champ Upton is the two-time defending state champion, but West Regional champ Saratoga is the team to beat. And no team has been able to do that this season.

The Panthers (21-0) have won numerous games in blowout fashion, but they've also found ways to win tight games, including a 39-33 victory over Cokeville to win the West Region. Senior guard Grant Bartlett leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists; with juniors Finn Rolseth and Fischer Williams; and senior Grady Bartlett, Grant's twin brother, also averaging double-digit points.

Upton (19-4) is unbeaten against 1A competition since back-to-back losses to Cokeville and Snake River back in mid-December.

Burlington (23-3) also figures into the mix with the Huskies' only 1A losses this season to Saratoga and a rejuvenated Cokeville in the West Region semifinals.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Burlington has won 11 state titles while the rest of the field has combined to win 16. ... Hulett is the only team here without a state championship. The Red Devils also have the longest semifinal drought as they haven't won a quarterfinal game since 2005. ... Upton and Kaycee extended their state-qualifying streak to 13 (2011-23). ... Burlington (89-46), Cokeville (70-56) and Southeast (51-43) are the only teams in the field with winning records at state.

Class 2A girls

Wyoming Indian's three-year championship run (2019-21) ended with last year's semifinal loss to Moorcroft, which is now in 3A, and opened the door for Rocky Mountain to win its first state title sine 1993.

The Grizzlies (17-6) are led by senior Victoria Arnold, who scored 24 points in the championship game and is the only returning all-state player in the field. Rocky Mountain defeated Wyoming Indian (20-5) to win the West Regional and is the only 2A team to beat the Chiefs this season.

East Regional champ Lingle-Fort Laramie (18-7) had lost three of four but enters state on a five-game winning streak. Either the Doggers or opening-round opponent Shoshoni will end a semifinal drought, with Lingle-Fort Laramie having last played in the semis in 2014 and the Wranglers in 1997.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: When Wyoming Indian and Tongue River tip off in the quarterfinals it will be the 15th time the teams have met at state, with Tongue River holding a 9-5 advantage. ... The teams also have combined to win 130 games at state. The rest of the field has won 100 games. ... Neither Burns nor Kemmerer has ever won a state title; Shoshoni's only title came in 1983.

Class 2A boys

The bracket is loaded, with the majority of the firepower coming out of the East Regional. Defending state champ Pine Bluffs (23-3) lost to Big Horn (20-2) in the championship game after defeating Tongue River (20-4) in the semifinals. And fourth-place finisher Wright (18-9) is 1-6 against those three teams, but 17-3 in all other games.

The defending state champion Hornets are led by the 1-2 combo of seniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom, who combine to average 34.3 points per game. Pine Bluffs had won 15 in a row until losing to Big Horn last week.

The Rams enter on a 10-game winning streak with 6-foot-8 senior center Tobias Schons averaging 16.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Tongue River has three players averaging double-digit points and has had six different players lead them in scoring this season. Wright also has a balanced attack with four Panthers averaging double figures.

Wind River (15-8) beat upstart Shoshoni (10-13) to win the West Regional. Senior Wylie Shearer has been the go-to player for the Cougars, averaging 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Shearer had a 2A-best 37-point outing against Shoshoni this season. ... The Wranglers' Keaton Mills (36) and Kemmerer's Jake Kampman (35) also had big scoring games during the regular season. ... Every team in the field has won at least one state championship. Shoshoni leads the way with seven, although its last title was in 1988. ... Tongue River (1994) and Kemmerer (1977) also are looking to end long championship droughts. ... Pine Bluffs, on the other hand, has played in the title game four of the past seven years, winning it all three times (2016, '18 and '22).