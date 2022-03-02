Class 1A/2A state basketball championships tip off Thursday in Casper

This weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 1A/2A Basketball Championships, which tip off Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center and Natrona County High School, offer a return to normalcy.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the state tournaments were played over four days, with 1A taking place Wednesday and Thursday followed by 2A on Friday and Saturday. Classes 3A and 4A followed the same format the following week. That won’t be the case this year as each championship (1A/2A, 3A/4A) will take place over the traditional three days.

The state’s smallest classifications get things started Thursday morning. All four state champions — Wyoming Indian (2A girls), Rocky Mountain (2A boys), Cokeville (1A girls) and Upton (1A boys) — are back to defend their titles.

With a shoutout to wyoming-basketball.com, here are some things to look for this weekend.

Class 2A girls

Wyoming Indian (20-5) is seeking its fourth consecutive state title, although the Chiefs had to replace the bulk of their scoring and rebounding from the past three championship teams. The only 2A team to defeat WIHS this season is Rocky Mountain, which the Chiefs defeated in the championship game last season.

Rocky Mountain (20-4), which is led by returning all-state seniors Josey Steed and Kiara Jolley, is unbeaten against 2A competition. The Grizzlies defeated WIHS in last week’s West Regional championship game.

East Regional champ Moorcroft (21-4) is also undefeated against 2A competition on the season. Senior KyAnna Petz and junior Kailee Gill are hoping to lead the Wolves to their first state title.

Notes and numbers

First-round opponents Wyoming Indian (five) and Tongue River (nine) have combined to win 14 state titles, while the rest of the field has won just three. ... In addition, Tongue River is 67-32 overall at the state tournament and WIHS is 60-42; the remaining six teams have a combined record of 67-97. ... ONe more (just for fun), the Chiefs are making their 35th appearance at state and the Eagles their 34th. Rocky Mountain is next in line in this year’s field with 16 appearances.

Moorcroft, Riverside and Glenrock have never won a state title. Sundance (2018), St. Stephens (2016) and Rocky Mountain (1993) have won just one.

Glenrock finished fourth at the East Regional to qualify for state for the first time since 2009.

This will be the 14th time Tongue River and Wyoming Indian have met at state (Eagles hold a 9-4 advantage). All of the other first-round matchups — Moorcroft-St. Stephens, Sundance-Riverside and Rocky Mountain-Glenrock — are happening for the first time.

Class 2A boys

Pine Bluffs (21-3) was unbeaten against 2A competition until losing to Big Horn in the East Regional semifinals. Led by juniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom, the Hornets came back to finish third at regionals, which puts them on the same side of the bracket as East Regional champ Tongue River.

The Eagles (22-3), whose only 2A loss this season was to Rocky Mountain, haven’t won a first-round game since 2008 and claimed their only state title in 1994.

Defending state champ Rocky Mountain (17-7) has won six of its past seven games.

West Regional champ Wind River (18-5) has won 15 consecutive games against 2A teams.

Notes and numbers

Shoshoni, which upset Rocky Mountain in the West Regional semifinals, is playing in its first state tournament since 1997.

Big Piney, which lost in overtime to Rocky Mountain in last year’s championship game, is the only team in the field without a state title.

Class 1A girls

Three-time defending state champion Cokeville remains the gold standard in the classification. The Panthers (15-7) have won 11 state titles and are 11-1 here the past four years. A tough early season schedule that included games against 4A Evanston; and Lyman, Mountain View and Kemmerer from 3A, along with the return of senior standouts Emmie Barnes and Kylee Dayton should have Cokeville promed for another deep run.

East Regional champ Southeast (22-2), whose only losses this season were to 3A defending state champ Douglas and Mitchell, Nebraska, is in search of its first state title since 2008. The Cyclones have two returning all-state juniors in Kealy Carson and Brenna Herring pushing them in the right direction.

Upton (20-4) was undefeated against 1A competition until a 38-37 loss to Southeast in the East Regional championship game. The Bobcats are still in search of their first state title.

Notes and numbers

First-round opponents Burlington and Kaycee are meeting for the 16th time at state with Burlington holding an 8-7 advantage.

Kaycee has qualified for state every year since 2006, a streak of 17 consecutive years. ... Southeast has the next longest streak at 11 years (2012-22) followed by Cokeville with five (2018-22).

Upton and Hulett are the only two teams in the field to have never won a state title. In fact, all of the other six teams here have won at least two, although Saratoga hasn’t won it all since 1981 and Kaycee since 1993.

Class 1A boys

The only loss on the season for defending state champ Upton (23-1) came back on Jan. 14, a 62-61 defeat to Faith, South Dakota. Since then, the Bobcats have won 14 consecutive games, all by double digits.

West Regional champ Dubois (20-2) has won 20 in a row since losing to Saratoga and Rocky Mountain to open the season. The Rams advanced to the semifinals last year for the first time in 16 years before losing to Upton.

Notes and numbers

Upton has outscored its opponents by an average of 68.8-29.4 this season. ... The Bobcats are also undefeated against in-state competition the past two years.

Upton senior Luca Brooks has four double-double games on the season and was just one assist shy of a triple-double (26 points 13 rebounds 9 assists) in a victory against Kaycee on Jan. 22.

Saratoga (14-5) is the only other team in the field besides Upton and Dubois to have a winning record.

Burlington has as many state titles (11) as the rest of the field combined.

Dubois has three players — seniors Cody Wright (44) and Max Claar (38) and junior Ryan Wells (37) — who have scored at least 27 points in a game this season.

