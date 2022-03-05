Class 1A/2A state basketball semifinals are set after exciting night

Thirty-two Class 1A/2A basketball teams arrived in Casper on Thursday with hopes of winning a state championship. After Friday night's semifinals that number was reduced to eight.

Two teams -- the Moorcroft girls in 2A and the Upton girls in 1A -- will be seeking their program's first state titles Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Both the Wolves and the Bobcats took down three-time defending state champs in the semifinals, with Moorcroft defeating Wyoming Indian 55-34 and Upton toppling Cokeville 46-42 to avenge last year's title-game loss to the Panthers.

While every other team in the field has won it all, it's been a few years since they last hoisted the championship trophy.

It's been 11 years since Big Horn (2A boys) won its only state title and 14 for Southeast (1A girls). Dubois (1A boys) won back-to-back titles in 1993-94, but that was the last time the Rams even played in a state championship game. Rocky Mountain (2A girls) has the longest dry spell of the remaining teams, though. The Grizzlies' only title came in 1993.

Here's a closer look at Saturday's championship matchups.

Class 2A boys (8 p.m.)

Pine Bluffs (23-3) vs Big Horn (16-9)

Pine Bluffs led for most of the game against Tongue River, survived a late charge by the Eagles and put the game away at the free-throw line to advance to the championship game with a 62-51 victory.

The Hornets led 53-38 midway through the fourth quarter after two Ryan Fornstrom free throws. The Eagles then went on an 11-0 run to pull within four points, but Pine Bluffs went 9 of 10 from the charity stripe over the final 90 seconds to earn the victory.

"It feels amazing," said Fornstrom, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "After we lost in the semifinals in football our goal was to get to the state title game."

Since winning its second state championship in three years in 2018, Pine Bluffs has remained a title contender. The Hornets lost in double overtime to Wyoming Indian in the 2019 championship game, lost 72-68 in the first round to the eventual champion Chiefs the following and suffered a 50-45 setback to eventual state champ Rocky Mountain last year.

Friday, even after standout junior Stu Lerwick went to the bench with his fourth foul late in the third quarter, the Hornets weren't about to be denied. Fornstrom scored an and-one 30 seconds later and Pine Bluffs saw its lead increase from 36-32 to 47-36 during the 5-minute stretch Lerwick was on the bench.

"Even though Stu was on the bench, he was encouraging his teammates," Pine Bluffs head coach Tyler Kimzey said. "He was getting his energy back for when he went back in, but I thought the team played excellent without him."

Senior Reed Thompson scored six of his 16 points during Lerwick's absence, including back-to-back steals at halfcourt that turned into transition layups.

"When Stu went out Reed and I knew we had to take over," Fornstrom said.

Awaiting the Hornets in the championship game is Big Horn, which took down West Regional champ Wind River 54-50.

The Rams trailed 26-24 at the half, but 6-9 junior Toby Schons scored twice inside to give Big Horn the lead. The game was tied four times after that, with the last time coming at 46-all when Wind River's Chaumbrey Romero scored on a drive with 5 minutes remaining.

Big Horn got a 3-pointer from Vinnie Spradling, a pick-six from Cade Burlter and a bucket at the rim from Schons for a 53-46 lead with 2:35 remaining. Wind River made it a one-possession game on Brayden Leonhardt's triple in the final minute, but Caleb Gibson pushed the lead to 54-50 with 19.1 ticks on the clock and Wind River's final attempts were off the mark.

Butler finished with a game-high 18 points while Schons added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Saturday's championship game will be a rematch of last weekend's East Regional semifinal game in which Big Horn defeated Pine Bluffs 54-46.

Class 2A girls (3:30 p.m.)

Moorcroft (23-4) vs Rocky Mountain (22-4)

After Moorcroft opened semifinal action by knocking off Wyoming Indian, Rocky Mountain held on for a 35-32 victory against Sundance. After Cana McInerny made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:18 to play to tie the game at 32-all, the Grizzlies' Victoria Arnold was 2 of 4 at the charity stripe and Josey Steed was 1 of 2 to lift them into the title game.

"We knew it would be a battle," Rocky Mountain head coach Eric Honeyman said. "We were able to get some key defensive stops in the fourth quarter and I think that gave us the jolt of energy we needed."

This is a rematch of a first-round game last year -- a 47-40 Rocky Mountain victory -- in which the Grizzlies' Kiara Jolley suffered a torn ACL. After a lengthy rehab the senior returned to the starting lineup and entered state averaging 9.0 points per game.

"It took me nine months," Jolley said. "I did physical therapy three times a week and it was also a mental battle. Thankfully my teammates were always there to pick me up when I needed it. In the end, I just proved to myself that I can do whatever I set out to do."

Jolley admits that making it to the championship game is "amazing," but facing Moorcroft for the title makes it even better.

"This is like a dream come true," she said. "I can't imagine it working out any better."

Class 1A boys (5 p.m.)

Dubois (22-2) vs Upton (25-1)

It's the best in the West in Dubois against the beasts of the East in Upton.

The Rams advanced to the championship game with a 52-43 victory over Farson behind 20 points from Cody Wright, 17 from Max Claar and 12 from Ryan Wells.

Defending state champion Upton got 26 points from Luca Brooks and pulled away in the second half to beat Saratoga 49-36.

Notes and numbers

Dubois has won 22 games in a row since starting the season 0-2. ... Upton's only loss this season was a one-point setback against Faith, South Dakota, on a 3 at the buzzer. ... The Bobcats are 45-2 the past two seasons and are undefeated against in-state competition. ... Upton entered state first in both scoring offense (69.4 ppg) and scoring defense (29.3 ppg); Dubois is second in both, averaging 65.7 ppg and limiting opponents to 36.3 ppg.

Class 1A girls (6:30 p.m.)

Upton (22-4) vs Southeast (24-2)

This is a rematch of last week's East Regional championship game, which Southeast won 38-37 when Baylie Booth knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

In Friday's win over Cokeville, the Bobcats led 19-18 at the half but outscored the Panthers 15-2 in the third quarter to take control. Jerrica Caylor led Upton with 12 points, Brooklyn Materi added 11 and Sophie Louderback finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Southeast held Burlington to 9-of-45 (20.0%) shooting on its way to a 43-20 rout of Burlington. Brenna Herring (14), Booth (10) and Kealy Carson (10) all scored in double figures for the Cyclones.

Notes and numbers

Upton's other losses this season were to 2A Rocky Mountain; 3A Newcastle and Faith, South Dakota. ... Southeast's only defeats on the season were to 3A Douglas and Mitchell, Nebraska. ... The two teams have never faced off at the state tournament.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyoarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.