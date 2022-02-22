Class 3A/4A boys basketball schedule (Feb. 22-26)

Tuesday
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Kemmerer
Thursday
Class 4A
Natrona County at Kelly Walsh (Peach Basket)
Rock Springs at Green River
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Lovell
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Mountain View
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh at Sheridan
Gillette at Thunder Basin
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Natrona County
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Cheyenne South at Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley at Green River
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Buffalo
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Powell
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Wheatland at Burns
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Pinedale
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Cody
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell
Class 3A
Kemmerer at Worland