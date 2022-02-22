 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3A/4A boys basketball schedule (Feb. 22-26)

Tuesday

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Kemmerer

Thursday

Class 4A

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh (Peach Basket)

Rock Springs at Green River

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Newcastle

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Lovell

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Mountain View

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh at Sheridan

Gillette at Thunder Basin

Class 4A Northwest

Rock Springs at Natrona County

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne South at Laramie

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Green River

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Buffalo

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Powell

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Rawlins

Wheatland at Burns

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Pinedale

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton at Cody

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Newcastle

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell

Class 3A

Kemmerer at Worland

