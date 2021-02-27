 Skip to main content
Class 3A.4A boys basketball scores
agate

Class 3A.4A boys basketball scores

Peach Basket boys

Trenton Walker of Kelly Walsh looks for an open teammate while guarded by Natrona County's Myllian Allison (14) and Koby Kelly during the Peach Basket game on Thursday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 4A

Riverton 64, Jackson 45

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 79, Burns 39

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 68, Thunder Basin 57

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 78, Laramie 58

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 47, Natrona County 36

Green River 46, Rock Springs 39

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 61, Lovell 39

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View 47, Lyman 41

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan 66, Kelly Walsh 39

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central 69, Cheyenne East 59

Laramie 79, Cheyenne South 60

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 76, Newcastle 33

Buffalo 88, Thermopolis 56

Class 3A Northwest

Powell 52, Lovell 32

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 72, Torrington 33

Burns at Wheatland, (n)

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View 71, Pinedale 25

Kemmerer at Lyman, (n)

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Riverton at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, 3:30 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lander, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Newcastle, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Worland, 5:30 p.m.

