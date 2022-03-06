 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3A regional basketball results

Class 3A Girls

East Regional

Saturday

Newcastle 44, Thermopolis (6-18) 20

Torrington 53, Burns (8-17) 40

3rd place: Newcastle (21-2) 45, Torrington (14-11) 34

Championship: Douglas (22-3) 63, Buffalo (14-9) 54

West Regional

Saturday

Pinedale 60, Worland (9-14) 27

Mountain View 53, Lovell (15-10) 38

3rd place: Pinedale (19-6) 51, Mountain View (15-10) 38

Championship: Lyman (22-3) 30, Lander (19-4) 25

Class 3A Boys

East Regional

Saturday

Thermopolis 44, Wheatland (8-16) 43

Buffalo 59, Torrington (7-17) 45

3rd place: Buffalo (16-9) 51, Thermopolis (11-14) 26

Championship: Rawlins (20-3) 54, Douglas (22-3) 53

West Regional

Saturday

Lyman 51, Mountain View (11-15) 34

Worland 76, Lander (10-12) 60

3rd place: Worland (24-2) 54, Lyman (15-11) 41

Championship: Powell (14-10) 50, Kemmerer (13-11) 42

