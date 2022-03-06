Class 3A regional basketball results

Class 3A Girls
East Regional
Saturday
Newcastle 44, Thermopolis (6-18) 20
Torrington 53, Burns (8-17) 40
3rd place: Newcastle (21-2) 45, Torrington (14-11) 34
Championship: Douglas (22-3) 63, Buffalo (14-9) 54
West Regional
Saturday
Pinedale 60, Worland (9-14) 27
Mountain View 53, Lovell (15-10) 38
3rd place: Pinedale (19-6) 51, Mountain View (15-10) 38
Championship: Lyman (22-3) 30, Lander (19-4) 25
Class 3A Boys
East Regional
People are also reading…
Saturday
Thermopolis 44, Wheatland (8-16) 43
Buffalo 59, Torrington (7-17) 45
3rd place: Buffalo (16-9) 51, Thermopolis (11-14) 26
Championship: Rawlins (20-3) 54, Douglas (22-3) 53
West Regional
Saturday
Lyman 51, Mountain View (11-15) 34
Worland 76, Lander (10-12) 60
3rd place: Worland (24-2) 54, Lyman (15-11) 41
Championship: Powell (14-10) 50, Kemmerer (13-11) 42