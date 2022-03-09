Class 3A state basketball tournament features heavyweight quarterfinal games

At least two state championship contenders won't advance to the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championships on Thursday.

Upsets at last week's regional tournaments mean defending boys champ Worland (24-2) will face Douglas (22-3) in the first round while in the girls' bracket Newcastle (21-2) will square off against Lander (20-4).

Worland lost to host Powell in the West Regional semifinals before rebounding to finish third. The Warriors had won 22 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Douglas.

They'll face a Bearcats teams that was undefeated against 3A competition this season until losing to Rawlins (20-3) in the East Regional championship game.

The Newcastle girls' team (21-2) was undefeated against in-state opponents -- the Dogies' only defeat had been to Belle Fourche, South Dakota -- before a surprising loss to Buffalo in the East Regional semifinals. Newcastle bounced back to finish third, which has them taking on West Regional runner-up Lander (20-4) on Thursday morning at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The only losses for the Tigers this season have come at the hands of Class 4A Cheyenne East and Sheridan, East Regional champ Douglas and West Regional champ Lyman.

The winner (survivor?) of the Newcastle-Lander game will face the Douglas-Mountain View winner in the semifinals. The Bearcats are the three-time defending state champs (2018-19, '21) and likely would have won four in a row if the 2020 state tournament hadn't been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some other things to keep an eye heading into Thursday.

Boys

Every team in the field has won a state championship, although outside of Worland (2021) and Buffalo (2018), it's be a lengthy drought for the other six teams.

Of the remaining teams, Lyman has the most recent championship and that was back in 2007. Thermopolis (2004) and Douglas (2002) are the only other teams to win state titles this century. Powell (1998) and Rawlins (1997) haven't hoisted the championship trophy in a quarter century and Kemmerer won its only title back in 1977.

East Regional champ Rawlins has won nine consecutive games since suffering back-to-back losses to Worland and Douglas. The Outlaws are also 2-0 against first-round opponent Lyman this season, beating the Eagles 60-53 on Jan. 8 and 48-47 on Feb. 10.

Either West Regional runner-up Kemmerer or East No. 3 seed Thermopolis will advance to the semifinals for the first time in years. The Rangers' last trip to the semis was in 2001 while the Bobcats last played in the semis in 2013.

Girls

Douglas had won 95 consecutive games against 3A competition before a 55-50 loss to Newcastle on Jan. 28. The three-time defending state champion Bearcats (22-3) had their 48-game winning streak snapped with a loss to 4A Kelly Walsh on Jan. 8 and had won 78 games in a row against in-state competition before the loss to the Trojans.

Douglas lost Allyson Fertig (University of Wyoming and Mountain West freshman of the year) and Joslin Igo (Casper College) to graduation, but returned 1,000-point scorer Allison Olsen. And Bearcats' freshman guard Lauren Olsen is averaging 25.1 points per game. She scored 44 points in a win over Burns on Feb. 5 and has scored 30-plus points five times.

The only losses for West Regional champ Lyman (22-3) this season were to 4A Natrona County, Lander and rival Mountain View. The Eagles lost to Douglas in the state championship game last year and in 2019. The two teams are on opposite sides of the bracket again this weekend.

First-round opponents Douglas (11) and Mountain View (5) have a combined 16 state championships; the remaining six teams have combined for 12. ... Torrington won its only state title in 1990, while the drought has been even longer for Newcastle (1979) and Buffalo (1976).

The field has five players who are two-time all-state selections in Lyman senior Brice Hansen, Lander senior Demi Stauffenberg, Newcastle junior Jaylen Ostenson, Torrington senior Reese Halley and Pinedale senior Roxanne Rogers.

