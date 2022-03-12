Class 3A state championship games feature rematches of previous title games

Douglas will be well-represented in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Douglas girls team will be seeking its fourth title in five years -- the 2020 state tournament, which the Bearcats entered with a 24-1 record, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic -- while the boys team is chasing its first championship in 20 years.

The Douglas girls rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Lander 41-38 Friday at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The Bearcats (24-3) trailed the Tigers throughout but outscored Lander 17-10 to pull out the victory.

Senior Allison Olsen made 11 of 16 free throws and scored 22 points and freshman Lauren Olsen added 11 points to lead Douglas.

Awaiting the Bearcats in the championship game is West Regional champ Lyman (24-3), who advanced with a 37-33 victory over Buffalo. The Eagles trailed 24-19 at the half, but a 13-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter gave them the lead.

Lyman, which hasn't won a state championship since 2006, lost 72-22 to Douglas in last year's title game.

Charlsie Rose had 13 points for the Eagles, who were just 13-of-36 (36.1% from the field and lost the battle of the boards 40-33. The Lyman defense was even tougher, though, as the Bison were just 13-of-58 (22.4%).

The Douglas boys outscored Powell 41-21 in the second half to overcome a 24-18 halftime deficit on their was to a 59-45 victory. Levi Curtis (16), Cameryn Spence (15) and Jackson Hughes (11) all scored in double figures for Douglas.

Gunner Erickson scored a game-high 18 points for the Panthers.

The Bearcats (24-3) will face Rawlins after the Outlaws' 52-47 victory over Buffalo.

Rawlins (22-3) got 15 points from Eli Kern and JC Ice added 11 off the bench to lift the Outlaws into the title game for the first time since they won their last state championship in 1997.

Rawlins defeated Douglas 54-53 in overtime in last weekend's East Regional championship game. The Bearcats won the regular season matchup 65-40.

