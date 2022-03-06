 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Class 4A regional basketball results

Class 4A Girls

East Regional

Saturday

Cheyenne Central 55, Kelly Walsh (11-13) 50, OT

Gillette 59, Sheridan (12-11) 53

3rd place: Cheyenne Central (9-16) 54, Gillette (8-17) 41

Championship: Cheyenne East (25-0) 65, Thunder Basin (19-5) 57

West Regional

Saturday

Green River 42, Evanston (9-14) 35

Rock Springs 26, Star Valley (9-14) 24

3rd place: Green River (16-9) 41, Rock Springs (15-12) 33

Championship: Cody (22-0) 46, Natrona County (17-8) 37

Class 4A Boys

East Regional

Saturday

Sheridan 63, Cheyenne Central (14-10) 57

Kelly Walsh 61, Cheyenne South (10-13) 44

3rd place: Kelly Walsh (20-5) 58, Sheridan (18-6) 49

Championship: Thunder Basin (21-3) 51, Cheyenne East (15-9) 37

West Regional

Saturday

Natrona County 51, Jackson (9-12) 44

Rock Springs 46, Evanston (4-19) 24

3rd place: Rock Springs (6-21) 51, Natrona County (12-15) 47

Championship: Riverton (19-5) 58, Star Valley (12-11) 35

