Class 4A regional basketball results

Class 4A Girls
East Regional
Saturday
Cheyenne Central 55, Kelly Walsh (11-13) 50, OT
Gillette 59, Sheridan (12-11) 53
3rd place: Cheyenne Central (9-16) 54, Gillette (8-17) 41
Championship: Cheyenne East (25-0) 65, Thunder Basin (19-5) 57
West Regional
Saturday
Green River 42, Evanston (9-14) 35
Rock Springs 26, Star Valley (9-14) 24
3rd place: Green River (16-9) 41, Rock Springs (15-12) 33
Championship: Cody (22-0) 46, Natrona County (17-8) 37
Class 4A Boys
East Regional
Saturday
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne Central (14-10) 57
Kelly Walsh 61, Cheyenne South (10-13) 44
3rd place: Kelly Walsh (20-5) 58, Sheridan (18-6) 49
Championship: Thunder Basin (21-3) 51, Cheyenne East (15-9) 37
West Regional
Saturday
Natrona County 51, Jackson (9-12) 44
Rock Springs 46, Evanston (4-19) 24
3rd place: Rock Springs (6-21) 51, Natrona County (12-15) 47
Championship: Riverton (19-5) 58, Star Valley (12-11) 35