Class 4A/3A state tournament pairings; Central, Mountain View boys miss out

The small schools had their fun and raised their trophies. Now it's time for the big kids to take center stage.
Conclusions of Class 4A and Class 3A regionals on Saturday officially punched state tournament tickets and arranged quarterfinal match-ups for next week's season-culminating three-day journey. While 32 total teams converge upon Casper, perhaps the biggest story from Saturday's regional action was who won't be competing next weekend.
The No. 1 Cheyenne Central boys hadn't lost to a Wyoming opponent before regionals began. But the Tribe failed to qualify for the state tournament. Thunder Basin beat Central in the regional semifinal and then rival Cheyenne East bounced the Tribe in the consolation semifinal with a 25-point win. Thunder Basin went on to beat Sheridan 66-61 in the regional final to earn the No. 1 seed and East beat Gillette in the third-place game to get the third seed.
Out West, Star Valley held on to beat Kelly Walsh in the West Regional final and earn the West's top seed. Evanston pulled away in the third-place game to beat Green River by 21. Earlier in the day, Green River defeated Cody in the consolation semifinal to secure back-to-back state tournament berths after a nine-year absence.
So in Class 4A boys the quarterfinal match-ups are: Thunder Basin versus Green River, Sheridan versus Evanston, Kelly Walsh versus Cheyenne East and Star Valley versus Gillette.
Cheyenne East won the East regional in girls' action, holding on to beat rival Central 53-50 in the championship. Central beat defending champion Thunder Basin in the regional semifinal on Friday. The Bolts came back to win the third-place game, beating Natrona County 58-48. A year after a one-win season, the Fillies are back in the state tournament.
Kelly Walsh, which scored just 60 combined points in the semifinal and championship, earned the West's top seed by beating Rock Springs in the regional fhal. The Tigers were limited to just 25 points after sophomore Brenli Jenkins scored 57 points on her own through the first two games. Green River, which was upset by Rock Springs in the semifinals, came back to beat Star Valley by 26 in the third-place game.
That makes for an interesting Thursday. It will be Cheyenne East versus Star Valley, Cheyenne Central against Green River, Rock Springs versus Thunder Basin and a Peach Basket rematch as Kelly Walsh plays Natrona County. It's the first time the Casper schools have played against each other in a championship-bracket game since 1985.
The Douglas girls begin their march for a third straight Class 3A title after beating Rawlins by 20 in the East regional final. They won their three regional games by a combined 103 points. Newcastle beat Wheatland 43-37 in the third-place game, after both teams snapped multi-year state tournament droughts with victories in the consolation semifinals.
Mountain View survived a Lyman charge at the Eagles' home gym to win the West Regional title in a 40-39 contest. They will be joined in Casper by fellow West representatives Lander and Pinedale. The Tigers crushed Pinedale by 26 in the third-place game after the Wranglers pulled out a 4-point win over Lovell to punch their first state-tournament ticket since 2000.
Congratulations, Pinedale. Now you get Douglas in the quarterfinals. Other Thursday games at the Casper Events Center will be Mountain View versus Wheatland, Lyman against Newcastle and Lander versus Rawlins.
The Mountain View boys join Central as top-seeded teams heading into regionals forced to watch the state tournament from the stands. The Buffalos were eliminated by Big Piney early Saturday and the Punchers rode that momentum to beat Powell 55-54 in the third-place game. Worland defeated Lander in an 81-73 championship game to earn the top seed of the West Regional.
Rawlins pulled away from Torrington in the East Regional championship to clinch that top seed, while Wheatland defeated Buffalo 61-51 in the third-place game. That solidified the 3A boys first-round state match-ups as: Powell versus Rawlins, Torrington against Big Piney, Buffalo versus Worland and Lander against Wheatland.
Class 4A plays at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Thursday while 3A plays at the Events Center. They swap on Friday before, as always, the Events Center hosts all championship games.
