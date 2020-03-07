Class 4A/3A state tournament pairings; Central, Mountain View boys miss out

Cheyenne East won the East regional in girls' action, holding on to beat rival Central 53-50 in the championship. Central beat defending champion Thunder Basin in the regional semifinal on Friday. The Bolts came back to win the third-place game, beating Natrona County 58-48. A year after a one-win season, the Fillies are back in the state tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Walsh, which scored just 60 combined points in the semifinal and championship, earned the West's top seed by beating Rock Springs in the regional fhal. The Tigers were limited to just 25 points after sophomore Brenli Jenkins scored 57 points on her own through the first two games. Green River, which was upset by Rock Springs in the semifinals, came back to beat Star Valley by 26 in the third-place game.

That makes for an interesting Thursday. It will be Cheyenne East versus Star Valley, Cheyenne Central against Green River, Rock Springs versus Thunder Basin and a Peach Basket rematch as Kelly Walsh plays Natrona County. It's the first time the Casper schools have played against each other in a championship-bracket game since 1985.