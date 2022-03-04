Cody Wright returns to Dubois and has Rams thinking state championship

Cody Wright’s first state tournament game for Dubois was worth the wait. The 6-foot-5 senior finished with 34 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Rams to a 72-22 rout of Hulett in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“Tonight I was hitting shots and my teammates realized I was heating up so they just kept feeding me the ball,” Wright said after the game. “And that in turn helped them get open because the defense was closing out on me.”

Dubois (21-2) faced Farson in the semifinals Friday.

Last year, Dubois qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2005 before losing to eventual state champion Upton. Unfortunately for the Rams, Wright was more than 1,300 miles away in Celina, Texas.

Wright had grown up in Dubois and went to school there through seventh grade before his family moved to Celina, which is just north of Dallas.

“Cody was on our fifth- and sixth-grade traveling team along with Jaryd (Wells), Max (Claar) and Ryan (Wells),” Dubois head coach Kyle Miller said. “So it was good to get the crew back together.”

Jaryd Wells, who led Dubois in scoring last year, graduated last spring. But Claar, a 6-2 senior forward, and Ryan Wells, a 6-2 junior guard, are still integral pieces to the Rams’ championship puzzle. Claar is averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while Wells is averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 assists and 4.9 steals per game. The two combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds in Thursday’s win.

Wright has taken Dubois to another level this season, though. He leads Class 1A in scoring (23.7 ppg) and blocked shots (1.9 bpg), is second in rebounds (10.2 rpg) and assists (4.5 apg) and is fourth in steals (4.1 spg). He’s also shooting 59% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line. He scored a 1A-best 44 points in a victory against Ten Sleep on Feb. 11 and has scored 30-plus points in four other games, including Thursday.

Obviously, Miller was happy to find out that Wright and his family were moving back to Dubois for Cody’s senior year. And Wright was glad to be on the court again with his former teammates.

“We just missed Dubois so we wanted to come back,” Wright explained. “My dad is a project manager for PetCo and he works from home so he can work anywhere. And my mom got a job at (Central Wyoming College in Riverton) as an outreach coordinator.”

Once Wright rejoined his friends in Dubois, it didn’t take long for Miller to realize that this year’s team had a chance to end the program’s 28-year streak without a state championship.

“It was just good to get Cody back together with Max and Ryan,” Miller said. “We did a summer tournament and we beat both Worland and Rocky Mountain.”

Worland is the defending Class 3A state champ and hasn’t missed a beat this season. The Warriors were 22-1 entering Friday night’s West Regional semifinals against Powell. Rocky Mountain won the 2A state title last year.

The 2021-22 season got off to a tough start for the Rams, though. With Wright sidelined by an injury and a couple other key players also out, they lost to Saratoga and Rocky Mountain to open the season. Dubois hasn’t lost since. The Rams entered Friday night’s semifinal game having won 21 consecutive games.

“I hadn’t played with these guys for a couple years, Wright said, “but we kinda just jumped right back into it. I was just excited because I was ready to play with my buddies again.”

A win Friday against the Pronghorns would likely give the Rams a chance to avenge last year’s semifinal loss to Upton (24-1), which faced Saratoga in the other semifinal game. The Bobcats’ only loss the past two years was to Faith, South Dakota, earlier this season on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Both the Rams and the Bobcats had work to do Friday night before turning their thought to the championship game. Wright has been around Dubois long enough to know what two more wins would mean to the town.

“It would be amazing,” he said. “The community has been so supportive of us all season that it would mean everything if we could win a state championship.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.