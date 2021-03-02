Cokeville girls, Saratoga boys are set to defend Class 1A state basketball championships

Small-school teams take over Casper beginning Wednesday for the compressed 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships. The tournament, which tips off at Casper College and the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center), wraps up its 11-game format Thursday night.

Normally, the 1A tournament runs alongside Class 2A for a three-day affair. Because of COVID-19 concerns, however, the Wyoming High School Activities Association, in conjunction with state and local health officials, decided on the current format for this year's state basketball tournaments. The Class 2A state championships will run Friday-Saturday while Class 3A (Wednesday-Thursday) and Class 4A (Friday-Saturday) take to the Casper courts next week.

The compressed schedule means all four semifinal games will be played on the first day of each tournament rather than on day two as usual. Championship, third-place and consolation championship games are all scheduled for the second day of each tournament.

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to the format and to attendance -- only up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend games at the Ford Wyoming Center and around 500 at Casper College -- the games themselves won't be affected. And the 1A field is littered with storylines.