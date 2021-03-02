Cokeville girls, Saratoga boys are set to defend Class 1A state basketball championships

Small-school teams take over Casper beginning Wednesday for the compressed 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships. The tournament, which tips off at Casper College and the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center), wraps up its 11-game format Thursday night.
Normally, the 1A tournament runs alongside Class 2A for a three-day affair. Because of COVID-19 concerns, however, the Wyoming High School Activities Association, in conjunction with state and local health officials, decided on the current format for this year's state basketball tournaments. The Class 2A state championships will run Friday-Saturday while Class 3A (Wednesday-Thursday) and Class 4A (Friday-Saturday) take to the Casper courts next week.
The compressed schedule means all four semifinal games will be played on the first day of each tournament rather than on day two as usual. Championship, third-place and consolation championship games are all scheduled for the second day of each tournament.
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced changes to the format and to attendance -- only up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend games at the Ford Wyoming Center and around 500 at Casper College -- the games themselves won't be affected. And the 1A field is littered with storylines.
- The Cokeville girls and Saratoga boys are back to defend their titles, with runners-up Kaycee (girls) and Farson (boys) looking to avenge last year's championship-game losses.
Cokeville (16-4) enters as the West Regional champ and riding an 11-game winning streak. The Panthers are also undefeated the past two seasons against 1A competition.
Saratoga (17-2) emerged from the tough Southwest Conference to win the West Regional and hasn't lost since a 48-46 defeat to Class 3A Mountain View on Jan. 16.
- Both Upton programs are in search of their first state titles, and this could be the year for the Bobcats to finally win it all.
The boys (19-1) lost at Custer, South Dakota, to open the season, but have been rolling ever since. At the East Regional this past weekend the Bobcats outscored their three opponents by an average of 75.0-35.6.
The only in-state loss for the Upton girls (15-4) came to conference rival Kaycee (16-3) in the Northeast Quadrant championship game.
- The teams from Upton aren't the only ones looking for their first state championship, though. The Guernsey boys and the Hanna and Farson girls also have yet to win it all.
While other team do have state championship trophies proudly displayed at their schools, they've collected a lot of dust over the years. The Burlington girls (2010), Southeast girls (2009) and Southeast boys (2008) have all gone 10-plus years since last winning state. And it's getting close to 30 years since the Dubois boys (1994) or Kaycee girls (1993) raised the championship trophy.
But all those pale in comparison to the Ten Sleep girls' drought. The Pioneers, who qualified for state this year for the first time since 2013, won the first Class C title in 1976. In the 45 years since Ten Sleep has qualified for state just 10 times and hasn't advanced to the semifinals since 1979.
But if ever there was going to be a year in which something crazy was going to happen at the state basketball tournament, who's to blame the Pioneers for thinking it might as well be this one.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity