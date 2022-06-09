Cokeville's Treyson Dayton carries on family legacy with class, style

Like every other player at this year’s Shrine Bowl, Cokeville’s Treyson Dayton is competing in the annual game, which is for recently graduated seniors, for the first time. But this definitely is not Dayton’s first time attending the game.

“I’ve been coming to every Shrine Bowl and every state championship with my granddad since I was in kindergarten,” Dayton said after Wednesday’s South practice.

Dayton is the grandson of legendary Cokeville head football coach Todd Dayton, who retired at the end of the season after a 42-year career (1980-2021) on the Panthers’ sideline. Todd Dayton left as the state’s winningest coach (344-72) and led Cokeville to 20 state championships.

Treyson Dayton was a part of 30 of those victories during his four-year career with the Panthers, including back-to-back 10-win seasons his freshman and sophomore years when Cokeville finished as the Class 1A/11-man runner-up.

Of course, the relationship on the gridiron between grandson and grandfather extends far beyond that.

“I’ve been part of that program since I can remember,” Treyson Dayton said. “I started out as a ball boy, and I was a water boy and a stat boy … It was awesome and it was an honor. We had some tension from time to time. Some family meals were quiet, some were loud, but I loved every second playing for him.”

One moment in particular stands out for Treyson Dayton.

On Oct. 1, 2021 before a home game against Thermopolis, Cokeville’s home field was renamed Nate Dayton Field in honor of Todd Dayton and longtime Cokeville assistant coach Keith Nate. With Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird in attendance, Treyson Dayton scored the opening touchdown in what turned out to be a 46-12 victory.

“I got to score the first touchdown on the field against Thermopolis and that’s probably my best high school memory,” he said. “It was an emotional moment.”

Treyson Dayton and his coach/grandfather exchanged a tearful hug on the sideline following the touchdown.

Never a doubt

Following the back-to-back appearances in the state championship game, the Panthers went 5-4 each of the last two seasons, losing to Torrington in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Cokeville had the opportunity to drop down to play in either the 9-man -- which replaced 1A/11-man -- or 6-man ranks, but made the decision to compete in 2A.

(Cokeville, with an average daily membership of 70.99 students according to the latest numbers released by the WHSAA, is the smallest school in 2A and would also be the smallest in 9-man. By contrast, 2A Pinedale has an ADM of 354.27; Torrington has an ADM of 342.78. Riverside, the smallest school in 9-man, has an ADM of 74.33.)

“Cokeville was always going to play 2A,” Treyson Dayton explained. “We never looked at ourselves as being below Torrington or any other team. That’s how we were coached and I think that’s why we were able to compete in 2A.

“My last two years were probably the most fun I had playing football,” he added. “In my freshman and sophomore years when the playoffs hit that’s when the games really started. In 2A every single game was a battle.”

Treyson Dayton more than held his own against bigger competition. He was an all-state selection as a senior, finishing with 1,132 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. He also had five tackles for loss and three interceptions on defense.

He was expecting to continue his football career at the next level before a change of plans.

“I was thinking football all the way through football season and then I hurt my knee right after the season,” he said. “And I just felt it would be better for me to play basketball. It was a hard decision because obviously I love football. But then I decided to play basketball at Dickinson State.”

That decision set in motion Treyson Dayton’s next venture.

Dayton on YouTube

After making the decision to play basketball at the NAIA school, Treyson Dayton started hearing from other small-town kids asking for recruiting advice.

“Back in early March I had a bunch of small-town people come to me and ask how they could get recruited,” Dayton said. “I started my channel just to help those people be better informed about what they needed to do to play college sports. I wanted it to be free so I thought starting a YouTube channel would be the best way to do that.”

In the videos, Dayton talks about his high school journey and offers straight-forward advice on what kids can do to help themselves get recruited.

This week, Dayton has been posting video blogs on his Twitter account ranging from bus trips to after-practice activities. Not surprisingly, Dayton is one of the more popular players on the South team.

“Everyone loves the vlogs and they all want to be in them,” he laughed.

Embracing the Shrine Bowl

Treyson Dayton will play his last competitive football game in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl. He’s been to enough of the all-star games to realize what it means to be selected for, and play in, the Shrine Bowl.

Earlier this week, though, he got a better understanding of the real reason behind the game when the South and North players and coaches visited the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“First and foremost, we’re playing for a bigger cause,” he said. “We went to the hospital on Monday and it changed my outlook on why we play the Shrine Bowl. It’s an all-star football game, but shrine is the first word. We might think we’re going through a bad day, but there are kids down there who are going through a worse day.

“We’re playing for the kids that can’t play,” he added. “The Shrine Bowl mottos is ‘strong legs run so weak legs can walk.’ And that motto has a new meaning to me after going down to the hospital.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

