On Feb. 17, the Douglas boys' basketball team got an up-close look at what could have been.

Playing at Rawlins that night, the Bearcats saw the 2022 Class 3A state championship banner hanging on the gym wall. It was a banner Douglas came within seconds of winning at last year's Wyoming State High School Championships.

The Bearcats trailed Rawlins 40-39 in the championship game with 3.4 seconds remaining as they inbounded the ball under their own basket. But the Outlaws' Jarron Mascarenas tipped the ball into the backcourt and Douglas never got off a shot. They had to watch in disbelief as the Rawlins' players and coaches celebrated.

"When we went to Rawlins we saw the (state championship) banner and we just knew," Douglas junior Trennan Pearson said after the Bearcats' 72-32 rout of Lovell on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center. "It brings back memories here, especially in that locker room. None of us want to feel like that ever again."

The Bearcats have been on a mission all season to make sure they don't feel that pain again. They improved to 26-1 with the win over Lovell heading into Friday's semifinal game against Lyman.

Since a 47-43 loss to Lander on Dec. 17 Douglas has won 20 consecutive games, including victories over 4A teams Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central and Natrona County.

"The thing I’m most impressed with is we’ve got some really good individual players but they don’t worry about what their stat line looks like," head coach Chase Plumb said. "Our kids just care about winning basketball games."

The Bearcats' starting lineup features senior Jackson Hughes and juniors Trey Rinn, Nate Halquist, Levi Curtis and Brodie Zwetzig with Pearson providing valuable minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot Rinn leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game, followed by Curtis at 11.7 ppg, Hughes at 9.6 ppg and Halquist at 9.0 ppg.

"Nate Halquist is just that Steady Eddie that gets the ball to the right guy," Plumb said of his 5-9 point guard. "He could call his own number, but he only wants to do what’s best for the team. And that’s trusting that we have five good players on the floor and we’re going to get the ball to the open player."

In Thursday's win, Pearson was that player. The 6-foot-3 forward was 6-of-9 behind the arc and scored a season-high 20 points. Halquist (15), Curtis (12) and Rinn (12) also finished in double figures while Hughes and Zwetzig combined for 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"No one is selfish on this team," Pearson stated. "Everyone gets the shot they want when they want. No one really hogs the ball. We just want to see each other succeed."

While Douglas has had success the past 20 years -- finishing second in 2016 and last year, third three times and taking home the consolation trophy twice -- the Bearcats are still seeking the program's first state championship since 2002.

It was there for the taking last year only to instead have to watch Rawlins win its first state title in 25 years.

"Our kids definitely haven’t forgot it," Plumb said. "That loss has driven us all year and it’s prepared us for big moments. That Rawlins’ loss will still be in the back of our minds."

It was likely fresh in their minds this season when they played the Outlaws. In their first matchup on Jan. 20 Douglas defeated Rawlins 67-37. In the return game the Bearcats, motivated by the state championship banner hanging on the gym wall, Douglas led 40-18 at the half and rolled to a 69-42 victory.

Now they're back in the semifinals hoping to face the Worland-Buffalo winner in Saturday's championship game.

"Everybody else in the state has moved on with their lives," Hughes said, "but that (loss to Rawlins) is always in the back of our heads. That’s a pain that we never want to experience again. We're working to get back to that spot and have a different outcome."

