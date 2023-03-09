The first few minutes didn't go as planned for Douglas. Unfortunately for Lovell, the Bearcats' slow start didn't last.

Trailing 8-5, the East Regional champs took control with a 14-0 run and raced to a 72-42 victory over the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

"I thought the first three or four minutes we played a little selfishly and took some bad, forced, contested shots and that’s not really our style,' Douglas head coach Chase Plumb said. "Once we settled in and started kicking to open shooters the floor opened up and we had better spacing."

That spacing led to open shots, which the Bearcats (26-1) were more than willing to knock down. Douglas was 7-of-14 shooting 3-pointers in the first half in building a 37-20 advantage. Any thoughts Lovell had of making a second-half run ended on the Bearcats' first possession when Nate Halquist knocked down a triple to push the lead to 40-20.

Halquist finished with 15 points as the well-balanced Bearcats had four players score in double figures.

Junior Trennan Pearson, who was 6 of 9 from distance and led the way with 20 points, knew it was just a matter of time before Douglas got going.

"We just had to play our game," he said. "Everyone is a tough opponent at this point and we can’t afford to overlook anyone."

Pearson started the Bearcats' early run with a 3-pointer that tied the game at 8-all. Senior Jackson Hughes then scored back-to-back buckets at the rim, Pearson had five more points on two free throws and a 3, and Halquist capped the run with a runner in the lane.

Douglas was 13-of-30 (43.3%) in the first half while holding Lovell to 8-of-26 (30.8%).

"We just had to play great defense," Hughes said. "Our mindset is if we can hold a team to under 40 points we have enough skill guys that we can win the game. We take a lot of pride in our defense."

The win puts the Bearcats back in the semifinals where they'll face Lyman, a 32-17 winner over Wheatland. The Eagles (18-7) took a 7-5 lead into the half despite making just 1 of 12 shots (8.3%). The Bulldogs weren't much better, going 2-of-11 (18.2%).

McKoy Smith led Lyman with a game-high eight points, with Braydon Bradshaw and Kolman Schultz adding six apiece.

"We’ve got play fast and we’ve got to get out in space because then we’re tough to guard," Plumb said of what it's going to take to defeat Lyman. "If we allow teams to slow us down it puts us at a disadvantage.

"And we're going to have to keep Bradshaw off the boards because we haven’t seen a force like him," he added. "We need to play good team defense on him, try to contain their point guard (Smith) and limit their role players."

Lyman shook off its first-half offensive struggles to make 11 of 14 (78.6%) of its field-goal attempts in the second half. The Eagles finally created some separation in the third quarter, outscoring Wheatland 9-3 before an offensive explosion in the final eight minutes when they scored 16 points.

Lyman advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

In the late semifinal games Buffalo faced Powell and West Regional champ Worland played Torrington.

Girls

Douglas continues to impress.

The Bearcats, who have won the last four state championships (2018-19, 2021-22), overwhelmed Powell 68-32. Douglas led 31-15 at the half and put the game away with a 24-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Sophomore Lauren Olson finished with 18 points to lead the Bearcats (25-2), with senior Brooke Wright (13) and sophomores Jaden Meyer (13) and Bailey Wright (12) combining for 38 points.

Douglas faces West Regional champ Lyman, a 42-39 winner over Torrington, in the semifinals. The Eagles (21-3) built an early lead before having to hold of a late rally by the Trailblazers.

This will be the fourth time in the past six years Douglas and Lyman have met at state, with the Bearcats winning all four, including the past two years in the championship game.

The late semifinal games had Newcastle taking on Pinedale and East Regional champ Buffalo facing Mountain View.