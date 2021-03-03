Dubois, Southeast, Saratoga and Upton advance to 1A boys semifinals

Playing at the state tournament for the first time since 2014, Dubois decided to make the best of its opportunity. The Rams advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships later Wednesday with a hard-fought 65-58 victory over Kaycee at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The Rams faced Upton -- a 73-62 winner over Burlington -- in one semifinal while the other semi matched defending state champion Saratoga against Southeast. The Panthers advanced with a 68-33 victory over Guernsey while the Cyclones moved on with a 47-34 victory over Farson.
The Rams (10-6) took a 4-2 lead on junior big man Max Claar's bucket in the paint and managed to maintain their advantage for the remainder of the game to reach the semifinals for the first time in 16 years. It wasn't easy, though.
The Buckaroos (14-6) appeared ready to make a charge after Claar fouled out with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
"I think everyone did a great job of stepping up," Ryan Well, one of just two seniors on the Rams' roster, said. "We came together when we needed to."
Dubois led 13-12 late in the first quarter, but Jaryd Wells closed the quarter with a 3-pointer and Ryan Well and Kaden Chamley scored the opening four points of the second off steals and layups to push the advantage to 20-12. Kaycee stayed within striking distance, closing the half on an 8-3 run, highlighted by Harley Davis' dunk, to trail 33-28 at the half.
The Rams pushed the lead to double digits early in the third, but the Buckaroos cut the margin to six (44-38) shortly after Claar fouled out. But sophomores Clayton Rux and Kaden Chamley scored inside to create some distance.
"I've been coaching this crew since they were in fifth grade," Dubois head coach Kyle Miller said. "So to see these guys step up down the stretch was a lot of fun."
At one point in the second half, the Rams had one senior, three sophomores and a freshman on the floor, but they were unafraid of the bright lights.
The Rams had their work cut out for them in the semifinals against an Upton team that has won 19 games in a row following a season-opening loss.
The Bobcats were in full control throughout the game and led 34-21 at the half, with seniors Brayden Bruce and Luca Brooks leading the way with 10 points each.
“The key was going to have to be to rebound,” Bobcats head coach Joe Samuelson said. “We didn’t rebound as well as we needed to and we didn’t contain very well. I thought (Burlington) played very very well. They were aggressive, they attacked us. It was good for our boys to have to compete against that.”
The Bobcats started the third quarter flat-footed and the Huskies (10-9) cut the lead to 36-29 thanks to a spirited effort by seniors Kody Gotfredson and Eric Davidson. However Upton called a timeout and Burlington was never able to capitalize.
Jess Claycomb hit three 3’s following the timeout and the Bobcats slowly pulled away.
“(At the beginning of the half) we started to slow down the pace and that’s what brought the other team back into it,” Bruce said. “We just had to keep up the pace and keep it going.”
Saratoga never let up in its victory over Guersney.
The Panthers (19-2) led 34-8 behind 13 points from senior Teegan Love.
“We just wanted to go in, play good defense, get rebounds and play our game,” Love said.
The Vikings started the third quarter slightly better, scoring 14 points, but the Panthers lead was too much to overcome.
“We’d seen Guernsey a couple times before in the season,” Saratoga head coach Jason Williams said. “So we wanted to come out play fast and play our game. Play good defense and be patient on offense.”
The Panthers faced another familiar foe in the semis in Southeast, which pulled away in the fourth quarter to take down Farson.
The Pronghorns closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the Cyclones' lead to 30-29 before Southeast took control early in the fourth.
Hayden Anderson got things started with a three-point play and added a 3-pointer on the Cyclones' next possession. Following two Farson free throws, Sawyer Anderson knocked down a triple and Southeast pulled away.
"We finally made some shots," Southeast head coach Crockett Herring said. "We got some good looks and we knocked them down. We're going to have to do the same thing against Saratoga."
The Panthers were 2-0 against the Cyclones in the regular season.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity