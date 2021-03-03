Dubois, Southeast, Saratoga and Upton advance to 1A boys semifinals

The Rams pushed the lead to double digits early in the third, but the Buckaroos cut the margin to six (44-38) shortly after Claar fouled out. But sophomores Clayton Rux and Kaden Chamley scored inside to create some distance.

"I've been coaching this crew since they were in fifth grade," Dubois head coach Kyle Miller said. "So to see these guys step up down the stretch was a lot of fun."

At one point in the second half, the Rams had one senior, three sophomores and a freshman on the floor, but they were unafraid of the bright lights.

The Rams had their work cut out for them in the semifinals against an Upton team that has won 19 games in a row following a season-opening loss.

The Bobcats were in full control throughout the game and led 34-21 at the half, with seniors Brayden Bruce and Luca Brooks leading the way with 10 points each.

“The key was going to have to be to rebound,” Bobcats head coach Joe Samuelson said. “We didn’t rebound as well as we needed to and we didn’t contain very well. I thought (Burlington) played very very well. They were aggressive, they attacked us. It was good for our boys to have to compete against that.”