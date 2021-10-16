Former Natrona County boys' basketball coach Jerry Dalton passes away

Longtime Natrona County boys' basketball coach Jerry Dalton passed away earlier this week, according to a Facebook post from his family.
Dalton coached the Mustangs from 1974-95, compiling a record of 343-165 and winning state championships in 1986 and '89. Natrona County qualified for the state tournament in all but four of Dalton's 22 years at the helm. The Mustangs also finished as state runners-up three times.
Dalton was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991, In 2009 NC's current gym was named in his honor.
