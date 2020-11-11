Four in-state student-athletes sign with University of Wyoming

Lander's Maddi Chance and Cheyenne Central's Eliza-Grace Smith both signed Wednesday to play soccer at the University of Wyoming, while Douglas' Allyson Fertig signed to play basketball for the Cowgirls and Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise will wrestle for the Cowboys (Page B1).

Chance runs track for the Tigers during the spring when she's not playing soccer for the Colorado Rush Academy. The 5-foot-6 forward was named the Rush U17 DA Offensive Player of the Year for 2019-20.

Smith, a 5-4 midfielder, was an all-state selection as a sophomore in helping lead the Tribe to a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament. Smith also plays for the High Plains Select team.

Fertig is a three-time all-state selection for the Bearcats. She averaged 22.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game last season in leading Douglas to a 24-1 record before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the state tournament in March.

In addition Wednesday, Sheridan senior Sam Lecholat signed to play basketball at Montana State University. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds last season for the Broncs and was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

