Fourth-quarter comeback helps Kelly Walsh overcome Riverton's Engle

Pretty wins don't count extra. Style points have no impact on the standings. Luckily for Kelly Walsh, simply surviving counts all the same.

The Trojans offense continued to stall out for minutes at a time on Saturday afternoon, a recurring problem for them most of the year, but when crunch time came the defending state champions delivered. Kelly Walsh trailed by 2 early in the fourth quarter before finishing on a 16-5 run to stave off Riverton's takeover attempt of Kelly Walsh High School with a 52-43 win.

"They showed a little bit of resolve in the end," Trojans head coach Randy Roden said afterwards. "Hit some free throws down the stretch, made some key buckets. There were some bright spots and way too much ugliness for my liking."

It's also worth noting outside circumstances. It was an afternoon game, played askew from their natural circadian rhythm. That could have contributed. The Trojans also arrived in Casper at 1 a.m. the morning of after scoring a 20-point road win over Cody on Friday night. That could have been a factor as well.

Those factors, however, don't explain why the Trojans rank 11th in Class 4A with just 52.7 points per game. Roden acknowledged the difficulties in melding Kelly Walsh's best traits into an efficient offensive machine.