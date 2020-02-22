Fourth-quarter comeback helps Kelly Walsh overcome Riverton's Engle

Pretty wins don't count extra. Style points have no impact on the standings. Luckily for Kelly Walsh, simply surviving counts all the same.
The Trojans offense continued to stall out for minutes at a time on Saturday afternoon, a recurring problem for them most of the year, but when crunch time came the defending state champions delivered. Kelly Walsh trailed by 2 early in the fourth quarter before finishing on a 16-5 run to stave off Riverton's takeover attempt of Kelly Walsh High School with a 52-43 win.
"They showed a little bit of resolve in the end," Trojans head coach Randy Roden said afterwards. "Hit some free throws down the stretch, made some key buckets. There were some bright spots and way too much ugliness for my liking."
It's also worth noting outside circumstances. It was an afternoon game, played askew from their natural circadian rhythm. That could have contributed. The Trojans also arrived in Casper at 1 a.m. the morning of after scoring a 20-point road win over Cody on Friday night. That could have been a factor as well.
Those factors, however, don't explain why the Trojans rank 11th in Class 4A with just 52.7 points per game. Roden acknowledged the difficulties in melding Kelly Walsh's best traits into an efficient offensive machine.
"Trying to capitalize on individual talents in a team concept, I've done a really poor job of that with this group," Roden said. "I know it's on me because you can't keep changing stuff trying to find what works, we've got to pick something and go with it, but I don't know what that is."
Concept out the window, some senior Trojans believe it comes down to accepting roles and execution.
"Just know your position and know what you're going to do," senior Kade Marsh explained. "If you're a shooter, shoot the ball. If you attack the rim, you attack the rim. Do what you're supposed to do and do it. It's as simple as that."
Senior Michael Bradley and sophomore Tyler Pacheco each scored 10 points, senior Isaiah Wiggins added eight and Marsh had seven for the Trojans.
While the offense stressed improvement, it was Kelly Walsh's cornerstone defense that allowed them to pull ahead. Riverton sophomore Lucas Engle tore through the Trojans for 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. Standing at 6-foot-5, he willed offense against the undersized Trojan lineup. When both teams returned after halftime, Kelly Walsh returned with an altered game plan to do just enough to stop him.
"We knew he was a big problem," Marsh said. "So we just focused on collapsing down, helping out everywhere and making it harder for him to score. We couldn't let him score."
Instead, the Wolverines went to junior Aquilo Friday, whose jumper late in the third quarter gave Riverton its biggest lead of the back-and-forth contest (3 points). Kelly Walsh answered with that game-ending run, spurred by a pair of Pacheco free throws. By the time Engle scored his only points of the fourth quarter Kelly Walsh had turned that deficit into a 7-point lead.
That finish gave the Trojans a boost going into the final two weeks of the regular season, starting with the annual Peach Basket on Thursday.
